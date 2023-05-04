CF Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023

CF Montreal will welcome Orlando City to the Saputo Stadium for an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Sporting Kansas City. Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choineiere scored first-half goals to guide the Canadians to victory.

Orlando City also triumphed over Los Angeles Galaxy by the same scoreline on home turf. Ercan Kara and Facundo Torres scored in either half to inspire the US Open Cup champions to victory.

The victories left the two sides in eighth and 13th spots in the Eastern Conference respectively. CF Montreal have garnered nine points from as many matches, while Orlando City have 14 points to show for their efforts in nine matches.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides. CF Montreal have a slightly better record with nine wins to their name, while Orlando City were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Montreal claimed a 2-0 home win in the round of 16 en route to winning the 2022 MLS Cup.

Four of the last five head-to-head fixtures have produced less than three goals.

Each of CF Montreal's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Orlando City's last eight games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

CF Montreal are one of two sides yet to record a draw in the MLS this season, alongside Inter Miami.

Orlando City are unbeaten in four away games played this season, winning and drawing two games each.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction

CF Montreal have rebounded from losing three successive matches with three wins on the bounce in their last three games. This run of form will put the Canadians in good stead to gain maximum points in front of their fans.

Orlando City, for their part, are on a four-game unbeaten run in away matches this season and will also fancy their chances of leaving Canada with all three points.

CF Montreal are one of just two sides yet to play out a draw this season but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-1 Orlando City

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

