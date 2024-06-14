CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as CF Montreal lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important encounter at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in excellent form this season. The away side thrashed Austin FC by a comprehensive 5-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference league table and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Trending

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a slight edge over Real Salt Lake and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's three victories.

Real Salt Lake secured a 2-1 victory against CF Montreal in the previous meeting between the two teams in May 2022 - the first away victory in nine such games played between the two teams.

CF Montreal are unbeaten in their last three matches in the regular season of MLS and have managed to end a losing streak of four consecutive games in the competition.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the regular season of MLS - their second-longest such streak in the competition.

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been exceptional this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Cristian Arango has been brilliant in MLS this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

CF Montreal have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Real Salt Lake are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-4 Real Salt Lake

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes