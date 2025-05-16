CF Montreal vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

The action continues in MLS as CF Montreal and Toronto FC lock horns at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have endured a slow start to the new campaign and find themselves languishing at the foot of the Eastern Conference table.

Montreal were denied consecutive league wins for the first time since October as they played out a 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew at the Saputo Stadium on Thursday.

Before that, Marco Donadel’s men secured their first win of the 2025 MLS campaign on May 11, when they edged out New York City FC to snap a 12-game winless run stretching back to their playoff defeat against Atlanta United in October.

With just seven points from the first 13 matches, Montreal are currently rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference table, three points and one place behind this weekend’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Toronto FC were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati at BMO Field. This followed a 2-0 victory over DC United on May 10, a result which saw their three-game losing run across all competitions come to an end.

Toronto’s stuttering start to the season has been due to their struggles in defense, where they have conceded 17 goals already — Montreal have also shipped 17 goals while managing just seven at the opposite end of the pitch.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Toronto FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Montreal have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

The Reds have failed to win eight of their last nine competitive away matches, losing five and claiming three draws since the start of September.

Montreal are on a run of five straight home games without a win in the league, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in October.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC Prediction

With the last seven meetings between Montreal and Toronto producing a combined 28 goals, we expect another thrilling contest at the Saputo Stadium as both sides look to finally get their season up and running. Montreal have won five of their last six home games against the Reds and we are tipping them to secure all three points here.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 Toronto FC

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last seven clashes between the two teams)

