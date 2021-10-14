CF Os Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

CF Os Belenenses faces the daunting task of going up against Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon in round three of the Taca de Portugal this Friday.

The visitors will be looking to get their campaign off to a flyer after they were knocked out in the last 16 by Maritimo last term.

Lower tier side CF Os Belenenses were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of CA Pero Pinheiro in Group E of the Campeonato de Portugal.

It was the second of two consecutive meetings between the sides after they claimed a thrilling 5-3 win in round two of the Taca de Portugal on 25 September.

While CF Os Belenenses will be looking to bounce back to winning ways, they face the stern test of taking on a rampant Sporting Lisbon side who are yet to taste a domestic defeat this season.

Sporting Lisbon returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over newly-promoted Arouca in the Primeira Liga.

This followed a 1-0 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund when the sides met in Group C of the UEFA Champions League.

Sporting Lisbon are currently third in the Portuguese top-flight, level on 20 points with Porto and one point behind leaders Benfica.

CF Os Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a good note.

CF Os Belenenses Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

CF Os Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

CF Os Belenenses

There are no known injuries in the CF Os Belenenses camp, meaning Nuno Oliveira has a full house at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon will be without the services of Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Inacio, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Pedro Goncalves, Goncalo Inacio

Suspended: None

CF Os Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

CF Os Belenenses Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomás Foles; João Oliveira, César Medina, Fábio Marinheiro, Zé Pedro; Bernardo Ribolhos, Francisco Sénica; Mauro Antunes, Flavinho, Herlander; Rúben Araújo

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

CF Os Belenenses vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are one of the biggest sides in the Portuguese division and they have enjoyed a fine start to the season. They are currently third in the Primeira Liga and have kicked off their title defense on a good note.

We predict they will continue this fine form and see off an inferior CF Os Belenenses side.

Prediction: CF Os Belenenses 0-4 Sporting Lisbon

Edited by Peter P