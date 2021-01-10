CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Chennaiyin FC will hope to keep their hopes alive for a top-four finish when they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC are in a slump as they come into this fixture without any win in their last three games. They have managed to win only twice so far in the league and have lost thrice. Four of their games ended in a draw. The Marina Machans are placed 8th in the ISL standings.

Odisha FC come into this game on the back of a much-needed first win of ISL 2020-21. They defeated Kerala Blasters by a 4-2 scoreline. After an eight-game winless run, they managed to snap that streak but still remain at the bottom of the standings.

Here are the top 3 players you could select as the captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC:

#3 Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Jerry Mawihmingthanga has been a live wire down the wings for Odisha FC. (Image: Odisha FC)

Jerry Mawihmingthanga has made 4 assists in just 6 ISL games in the current season. The 23-year-old winger has immense pace, which has allowed him to go past his markers with ease in most games.

Mawihmingthanga cuts in from the left side of the pitch and can also score a few goals himself. His tenacity and commitment to fight for every loose ball make him a dangerous customer for any opposition defense.

Advertisement

#2 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa will have to take up the role of Rafael Crivellaro in the midfield. (Image: Chennaiyin FC)

With Rafael Crivellaro ruled out for the remainder of the ISL season with an ankle injury, Anirudh Thapa will have to act as the marshall of the midfield for his side. Thapa, who usually is a holding midfielder, will need to play an advanced role in the centre of the pitch.

He has scored 2 goals in 8 ISL games so far. With 258 passes and 330 touches, Thapa has proved to be a useful creator as well. With 69% passing accuracy, Csaba Laszlo will depend on the 22-year-old to create goals for his side.

#1 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio is the top-scorer for his side in the ongoing ISL edition. (Image: ISL)

Advertisement

Diego Mauricio is in red hot form for Odisha FC. He single-handedly eked out the first win for his side in the current season against Kerala Blasters FC. Diego Mauricio scored a brace as Odisha FC defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2.

He has scored 5 goals in 9 ISL matches so far. He likes to cut inside from the left side of the pitch and create spaces for himself to shoot from. His immense pace and stature make it very difficult for the opposition defense to contain his runs. Mauricio will be the primary target man for Stuart Baxter's side to feed the ball against Chennaiyin FC.