CFR Cluj vs Pyunik prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

CFR Cluj will square off against Pyunik at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first round qualifier on Wednesday. The first leg at the Yerevan City Stadium in Armenia ended goalless, so both teams have everything to play for to advance to the next round.

Pyunik will travel to Romania with a week's rest, while the hosts took part in the Supercupa Romaniei on Saturday. Cluj lost 2-1 against Sepsi, despite Alexandru Paun opening the scoring for them in the second minute.

CFR Cluj vs Pyunik Head-to-Head

The first leg in Armenia was the first meeting between the two teams. They could not be separated that time, so they'll be hoping to get on the scoresheet here.

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W.

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): D.

CFR Cluj vs Pyunik Team News

CFR Cluj

Jonathan Rodriguez was sent off in the Supercup. His contract with the club was terminated just one day after the game, as he was seen bad-mouthing the club and coach. He will play no part in this fixture.

Daniel Birligea, meanwhile, remains the only absentee because of injury. The starting XI could be be similar as in the first leg.

Injured: Daniel Birligea.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pyunik

The Academy have no reported absentees and should be able to field their strongest possible starting lineup.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

CFR Cluj vs Pyunik Predicted XIs

CFR Cluj (4-4-2): Cristian Balgradean (GK); Denis Kolinger, Andrei Burca, Cristian Manea, Danijel Graovac; Roger, Ciprian Deac, Claudiu Petrila, Lovro Cvek; Marko Dugandzic, Constantin Paun.

Pyunik (4-3-3): David Yurchenko (GK); Zoran Gajic, Mikhail Kovalenko, Alexander Gonzalez, Robert Demirchyan; Leao Lima Andre Luiz, Artak Dashyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; Yusuf Otubanjo, Luka Juricic, Nemanja Mladenovic.

CFR Cluj vs Pyunik Prediction

While there is not much history between the two teams, taking into consideration how the first leg panned out last week, another low-scoring game could ensue.

CFR will look to capitalise on their home advantage and will likely eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-0 Pyunik.

