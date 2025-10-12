Chad vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025 

Chad play Central African Republic in their final qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to wrap it up on a winning note. With just one point in the bag, Les Sao are currently at the bottom of Group I and long been knocked out from the race for next year's showpiece.

The North African side lost their first qualifier games in a row, seeing their progression hopes end sooner than expected.

A shock draw to Ghana on matchday seven hinted at a possible turnaround of fortunes and perhaps a strong finish to their otherwise miserable campaign.

But losses to Madagascar and Mali in their next two games exposed Chad's frailties again, leaving them rooted at the foot of the group's table.

Ranked 175th in the world, the side have never qualified for the World Cup or the Africa Cup of Nations before, and their dreams lived on following a treacherous run.

The Central African Republic have only been marginally better, accruing just four more points than Chad, whom they beat 1-0 on matchday three. At that point, the Wild Beasts had four points and seemed like unusual contenders in the race, but the side's inability to keep up the form meant their hopes were dashed sooner rather than later.

Chad vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides in the past, with Central African Republic winning on five occasions and losing just three times.

Chad are one of the nine teams in the CAF zone of the World Cup qualifiers - besides Seychelles, Sao Tome, Somalia, South Sudan, Congo, Djibouti, Eswatini and Zimbabwe - who are still winless.

The Wild Beasts are ranked 140th in the world, while Chad are in 175th place.

With only three goals scored in the qualifiers, Chad have the joint-second worst offensive record after the Seychelles (2).

Chad vs Central African Republic Prediction

It's a game of two underperforming teams whose qualification hopes are long over. Nonetheless, each have an objective here of finishing their run on a positive note, although Central African Republic are more likely to achieve it, as Chad have been miserable throughout the qualifying campaign.

A repeat of their earlier qualifying result is likely.

Prediction: Chad 0-1 Central African Republic

Chad vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Central African Republic to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

