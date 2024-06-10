Chad vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Chad and Comoros lock horns at the Stade Municipal d'Oujda in Oujda, Morocco on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn in Group I alongside Madagascar, Ghana, Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ranked 176th in the world, Chad have lost all three of their qualifier matches so far. Les Sao went down 3-1 to Mali in their first game, before a 3-0 beating at the hands of Madagascar. Last week, their poor run of form continued with a 1-0 loss to Central African Republic.

Without a single point in the bag, Kevin Nicaise's side are rock-bottom of their group as their progression hopes are fast fading away.

Trending

Comoros, meanwhile, have won twice and drawn once in three qualifying games to accumulate six points, level with Madagascar and Ghana, but sit in second position, ahead of the latter and behind the former, on the basis of goal difference.

After beating the Central African Republic 4-2 in their first qualifying match, followed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ghana, the Coelacanths were brought down to earth with a 2-1 loss by Madagascar last week.

Rayan Raveloson struck a brace for the Berea, before El Fardou Ben pulled one back for Comoros in stoppage time.

Chad vs Comoros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official meeting between the sides in history.

Comoros are unbeaten in their last six official games, while keeping clean sheets in their most recent three.

Of their last seven games, Les Sao have won just twice: a pair of wins over Mauritius in the preliminary round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Comoros are ranked 117th in the world, whereas Les Sao are 176th.

Les Sao have scored just once in three qualifying matches: against Mali in a 3-1 loss on the opening day.

Chad vs Comoros Prediction

Les Sao have been a big disappointment in the second round of the qualifiers, losing all three of their matches so far. Les Coelacanths can sense a great opportunity to return to winning ways here following a setback in their last outing, and should be able to pull off exactly that, courtesy of their menacing attacking vanguard.

Prediction: Chad 0-2 Comoros

Chad vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Comoros to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No