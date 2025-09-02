Chad vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Chad will invite Ghana to Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The visitors are at the top of Group I standings with 15 points from six games. Les Sao have been eliminated from the qualifiers, losing all six games.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 loss to Comoros in their previous outing in March, failing to score for the fifth consecutive match in the qualifiers. They were last in action in two friendlies against Kenya in June. After a goalless draw in the first match, they suffered a 2-1 loss.

The Black Stars overcame Madagascar in their previous World Cup qualifiers in March, recording a 3-0 away win. Thomas Partey bagged a brace while Mohammed Kudus added a goal in the second half. Notably, Jordan Ayew picked up assists for all three goals.

They were last in action in a friendly in May against Trinidad and Tobago and registered a comfortable 4-0 win.

Chad vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in March. The Black Stars recorded a 5-0 home win and will look to secure a double here.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three competitive games while conceding 10 goals.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins. All five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are winless in their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering seven losses.

Les Sao have the worst goalscoring record in the CAF World Cup qualifiers, scoring just once, with that goal scored away from home against Mali in 2023.

Chad vs Ghana Prediction

The hosts are winless in all competitions since March 2024, and they have scored in just two games in that period, including friendlies. They suffered a 5-0 loss in the reverse fixture and will look to improve upon that record in this home game.

The Black Stars have suffered just one loss in their four games in 2025, with one of the losses registered against Nigeria in the Unity Cup, a friendly tournament in May. They have suffered just one loss in the ongoing qualifying campaign, with that loss registered away from home against Comoros in 2023. They also failed to score in that defeat.

Considering the visitors' four-game winning streak in the qualifiers and Chad's struggles in the qualification campaign, we back the Black Stars to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Chad 0-3 Ghana

Chad vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ghana to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

