Chad vs Mauritius Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2024 

Chad and Mauritius lock horns at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon on Friday for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the preliminary round.

It's a two-legged clash with the winner advancing to the next round wherein 12 groups of four teams each play three games and top two sides from each group advancing to the tournament proper.

Having never qualified for any major international tournament before, Chad are looking to make their debut next year. Ranked 181st in the world, the north African side are one of the weakest in the world, and face an uphill battle en route to marking their first appearance in the AFCON finals.

Last year, Les Sao played only four times and failed to win any of them. After two friendly games against Sudan, Chad began their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with fixtures against Mali and Madagascar, losing both.

On the other hand, Mauritius are looking to end their 50-year wait for a second appearance at the AFCON. The island side were last seen in the tournament proper in 1974, bowing out in the group stages.

Although the Dodos are the favorites to beat Chad, their form right now isn't the best. They've failed to win their last three games, and won only thrice from their last eight matches.

Chad vs Mauritius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Despite being in the same confederation, Chad and Mauritius are meeting for the first time in history.

Mauritius have failed to win their last three international matches, drawing a blank in all of them too.

Chad are winless in their last four games too, losing thrice.

Mauritius are ranked 177th in the world, whereas Chad are in 181st position.

Chad vs Mauritius Prediction

This is a clash of two lowly-ranked teams, devoid of any serious quality within their ranks. Chad haven't won a game in over a year whereas Mauritius are coming off the back of a horrid run of form too.

Goals could be at a premium here, with the sides playing out a draw.

Prediction: Chad 0-0 Mauritius

Chad vs Mauritius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No