Champions League 17/18 Team of the season

No Messi, no Neymar, find out who makes the team of the season.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Previews

The Champions League will come to a close with the final in Kiev, as Liverpool takes on two-time defending champions Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp will look to put an end to the Zidane era of Madrid dominance in Europe over the past few seasons.

However, a number of top players and teams have produced displays in this year's competition and earned themselves a place in the Champions League team of the season.

With the final in Kiev only days away, we take a look back at the players who performed brilliantly and make the Champions League team of the season.

Goalkeeper: Allison Becker

AS Roma goalkeeper Allison Becker at Stadio Olimpico of Rome...

Brazilian goalkeeper, Allison top the charts for keepers in the league with the most saves in the competition with 47 made in total. Roma's shot-stopper has been in superb form and guided the club to the Champions League semi-final and earned himself a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup.

Allison is Roma's number 1 and had a good season in the league as well. With a number of rumours claiming the player might leave to join former teammate Salah at Liverpool, Roma will have to fend off interest from a number of clubs to keep their man.

An excellent shot-stopper with great positional sense between the sticks, Allison also has a wide range of passing skills making him one of the most complete keepers of the tournament. While Buffon and De Gea miss out on the spot, Allison has produced better saves and guided his club to a higher finish than his other competitiors.