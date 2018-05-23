Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Champions League 17/18 Team of the season  

    No Messi, no Neymar, find out who makes the team of the season.

    anand muralidharan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 16:23 IST
    52.81K


    Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Previews
    Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Previews

    The Champions League will come to a close with the final in Kiev, as Liverpool takes on two-time defending champions Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp will look to put an end to the Zidane era of Madrid dominance in Europe over the past few seasons. 

    However, a number of top players and teams have produced displays in this year's competition and earned themselves a place in the Champions League team of the season.   

    With the final in Kiev only days away, we take a look back at the players who performed brilliantly and make the Champions League team of the season. 

    Goalkeeper: Allison Becker

    As Roma goalkeeper Allison Becker<p>at Stadio Olimpico of Rome...
    AS Roma goalkeeper Allison Becker at Stadio Olimpico of Rome...

    Brazilian goalkeeper, Allison top the charts for keepers in the league with the most saves in the competition with 47 made in total. Roma's shot-stopper has been in superb form and guided the club to the Champions League semi-final and earned himself a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup. 

    Allison is Roma's number 1 and had a good season in the league as well. With a number of rumours claiming the player might leave to join former teammate Salah at Liverpool, Roma will have to fend off interest from a number of clubs to keep their man. 

    An excellent shot-stopper with great positional sense between the sticks, Allison also has a wide range of passing skills making him one of the most complete keepers of the tournament. While Buffon and De Gea miss out on the spot, Allison has produced better saves and guided his club to a higher finish than his other competitiors.

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Zinedine Zidane
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League: Team of the Quarterfinals
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Finishers In The Champions League This Season
    RELATED STORY
    4 best players in each of the sides left in the UEFA...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League 2017/18: Best XI of the quarter-finals
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Mo Salah goals of the season 
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 2017/18: Ranking the attacking strength...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...