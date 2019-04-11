Champions League: 2 players who can replace Luke Shaw in Manchester United's return fixture against Barcelona

Luke Shaw will not be a part of the game against Barcelona next week

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the club's return Champions League quarter-final fixture against Barcelona. The 23-year-old was booked right after his own goal which gave Barcelona the early lead in the game.

Having received three yellow cards in the tournament so far, Luke Shaw will now be automatically suspended for the game at Camp Nou, and will not be available for selection.

Luke Shaw has been one of the best Manchester United players this season and his growth in form has helped the club do well after December last year. The Red Devils lack a genuine replacement for the Englishman, which will be a big issue considering the game at Camp Nou will be a difficult one.

Luke Shaw was a part of the three-man defence which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer employed last game and it will be interesting to see who would occupy his position in the next game.

Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo could be one of the contenders to replace Luke Shaw

Marcos Rojo has played very little football this season as the Argentine has mostly remained on the sidelines due to an injury. Although he is back to full fitness, Rojo is yet to start a game for Manchester United since his return.

However, it must be noted that Marcos Rojo is a capable player and there may not be a better occasion for him to showcase his skills than the all-important return fixture against Barcelona.

Marcos Rojo can play as a left-back and is good in attacking scenarios which will be of great use in the must-score game against the Catalan Club. With Lionel Messi being a major threat for Manchester United and Rojo knowing his fellow countryman well, it could well be a good decision if Rojo starts on Tuesday night.

Phil Jones

Phil Jones is likely to replace Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw was a part of the trio at the back along with Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling against Barcelona. Hence, it is likely that Phil Jones would be the first-choice replacement for Luke Shaw. With this change, Ashley Young might maintain his spot on the right flank while Diogo Dalot could continue on the left-hand side.

Although Ashley Young's performance in the first game was a concern, it is likely that he would continue in the squad considering his experience. Phil Jones has performed decently for his club this season and the game against Barcelona could be very important for him.

Phil Jones will also add a physical edge to the team and offer an advantage to the Red Devils in the set pieces. Hence, Jones could be the likely man to replace Luke Shaw for the next game.

