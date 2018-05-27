Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

We look at how each player fared in the UEFA Champions League final.

Madrid lift the trophy for a third consecutive year

The most eagerly anticipated club football match of the season saw Real Madrid go up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.

Madrid were hoping to lift the trophy for an unbelievable fourth time in five seasons, while the English side reached the final for the first time since 2007.

A tight affair in the first half in which both teams were forced to make changes, as Mo Salah and Daniel Carvajal had to be substituted. Liverpool were the better team till the half-hour mark.

Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed as Ronaldo, who was offside had his shot saved by Navas.

Benzema gave the lead for Madrid in the first half following an error from Loris Karius and Sadio Mane equalized after just 4 minutes.

Gareth Bale was the man for the big occasion as he scored a brace to help Madrid lift an incredible fourth Champions League trophy in five seasons.

We look at how each player fared on the night:

Real Madrid:

Gareth Bale scores a wonder goal to give Real Madrid the lead once again

Keylor Navas- 8/10

Another fine performance from the keeper who has been a man in form in the Champions League. Was always on alert and was quick to react. Produced great saves throughout the match and could've done little about the goal he conceded.

Dani Carvajal- 5/10

Not the best of outings for the Spaniard who sadly had to exit the game in the 35th minute. Except for a dodgy back pass, he did not put his foot wrong.

Raphael Varane- 7/10

A great night for the Frenchman who whose pace helped him to get the better of the Liverpool forwards. Made crucial interceptions and was solid throughout the game.

Sergio Ramos- 8/10

A captain's display form Ramos who commanded his line perfectly. Made important blocks to nullify the Liverpool threat and his expertise and know-how was there for everyone to see.

Marcelo- 8/10

Was wary not to get caught out of position and he was Madrid's brightest spark in the first few minutes. Once Salah got off, he became freer and provided the cross for Bale's incredible goal.

Luka Modric- 7/10

Modric did his job well and despite initial pressure from Liverpool, managed to bring balance to the Madrid's attack. A fine performance overall who did his defensive job well as well.

Casemiro- 7/10

Steady all evening, Casemiro did what he does best for the entirety of the game. Provided cover for his attackers and helped nullify any influence Liverpool can have from the center areas.

Toni Kroos- 6/10

Not one of his best evenings, Kroos found the going tough particularly in the first half, as he was given no space to influence the game from the deeper positions. Helped to assert their midfield dominance in the second half and his experience helped to see Liverpool through.

Isco- 5/10

Not one of the best nights for Isco, as he failed to make any noteworthy impact on the game. He had an effort that struck the crossbar and perhaps he should've done a bit better. Substituted at the hour mark.

Karim Benzema- 8/10

Perhaps Madrid's best player, definitely in the first half. Benzema was the liveliest player in the white jersey and spread the ball beautifully to switch the play. Had a goal disallowed in the first half and Zidane's decision to start him proved right.

Cristiano Ronaldo- 6/10

A quiet game from Madrid's main man who had to be content with half chances throughout the game. Looked desperate to find the back of the net and despite occasional moments of brilliance, failed to come up with the goods.

Substitutes:

Nacho- 6/10

Replaced Carvajal shortly after the half-hour mark and was solid for the most part of the game. Had an effort off target in the first half and Sadio Mane caused him problems occasionally

Gareth Bale- 10/10

Impact substitutions do not come better than this. Zidane brought him in to make an impact and my word, didn't he make it. An incredible bicycle kick to win the game for Real Madrid and a goal that will go down in history. Added a second in the 83 minute as Karius failed to hold his long-range effort.