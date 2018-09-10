Champions League 2018/19: 5 players other than Cristiano Ronaldo who could win the Golden Boot

Can the 'best in the world' be dethroned?

The all-time top scorer of the tournament has had a tough start for his very new team in Italy. Given the fact that there are other contenders who can build a name for themselves, it would be difficult for the Portuguese star to score as many goals as he'd like to. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, Ronaldo will have to work harder to win the Champions League Golden Boot all over again.

With the opening fixtures nearing, can these 5 players rise above the 'best in the world' and win the ultimate individual prize, the 'Golden Boot', for their trophy cabinet? A long season is up ahead, and only the time can actually let us all know the answer to our questions.

#5 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

Over the recent years, Spurs have decorated themselves as being a team with some of the most world-class players in the world. One of them, being the very obvious Harry Kane, who definitely needs no introduction, is a striker who very recently won the golden boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and a striker who dominated every single match that he played in.

This year's Champion's League campaign will be a different story for the Spurs' talisman, as his current form strikes fear in the heart of the opposition defence. With their loss against Juventus last season, Harry Kane now looks for redemption. Winning the Champion's League is an easy way for the Spurs to escape all of the criticism for not winning any kind of trophies for their team. With a very long campaign up ahead, will Kane stand out for his team and become the Golden Boot winner?

