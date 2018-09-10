Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League 2018/19: 5 players other than Cristiano Ronaldo who could win the Golden Boot

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Feature
1.57K   //    10 Sep 2018, 15:30 IST

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Can the 'best in the world' be dethroned?

The all-time top scorer of the tournament has had a tough start for his very new team in Italy. Given the fact that there are other contenders who can build a name for themselves, it would be difficult for the Portuguese star to score as many goals as he'd like to. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, Ronaldo will have to work harder to win the Champions League Golden Boot all over again.

With the opening fixtures nearing, can these 5 players rise above the 'best in the world' and win the ultimate individual prize, the 'Golden Boot', for their trophy cabinet? A long season is up ahead, and only the time can actually let us all know the answer to our questions.

#5 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

Over the recent years, Spurs have decorated themselves as being a team with some of the most world-class players in the world. One of them, being the very obvious Harry Kane, who definitely needs no introduction, is a striker who very recently won the golden boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and a striker who dominated every single match that he played in.

This year's Champion's League campaign will be a different story for the Spurs' talisman, as his current form strikes fear in the heart of the opposition defence. With their loss against Juventus last season, Harry Kane now looks for redemption. Winning the Champion's League is an easy way for the Spurs to escape all of the criticism for not winning any kind of trophies for their team. With a very long campaign up ahead, will Kane stand out for his team and become the Golden Boot winner?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Golden Boot Football Top 5/Top 10
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Why the English Premier League is not the best football...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Four players we can expect a lot from by the end of the...
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us