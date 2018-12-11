Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona v Tottenham, Preview and Prediction

Tottenham's qualification to the knockouts rides on this game.

A win against Inter Milan in the previous matchday has given Tottenham Hotspur an outside chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Spurs sit in second place in Group B, level on points with Inter and ahead on their head-to-head record but they’ve got a lot of work to do. That’s because Inter play whipping boys PSV Eindhoven at the San Siro, whereas Tottenham have to play 90 minutes at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, who haven’t lost a European game yet this season.

Barca have already qualified for the last 16 and have also won the group after another win against PSV, so could the Catalans ease up for this final match?

Previous Matches

Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham (Premier League)

Dele Alli (right) finished Leicester City off on Saturday night.

Tottenham returned to the third place on Saturday evening with a solid win away against Leicester City. The Foxes started brightly but Spurs grew into the game as it advanced, Dele Alli only being thwarted by an excellent piece of defending from Wes Morgan.

Tottenham finally took the lead just before half-time, Son Heung-Min being allowed the time and space to arrow in an effort from outside the box. Dele Alli would be given another opportunity to score just before the hour mark, heading in from a tight angle thanks to a brilliant cross. From there, it was about conserving their energy for the game away in Spain.

Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona (LaLiga)

Lionel Messi was magical once again on Saturday.

A perfect Lionel Messi free-kick set FC Barcelona up for a comfortable win against Espanyol in the Barcelona Derby. After just seventeen minutes, the Barca captain stepped and curled the ball perfectly into the top corner. It didn’t take much longer for the visitors to double their lead, Ousmane Dembele cutting inside and finessing the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box, a superb goal. Luis Suarez came close before the break, hitting an off-balance volley onto the post before Messi hit the other post with a header. Suarez would make it 0-3 before half-time, running through on goal and somehow converting from a near-impossible angle. Messi would get his brace after the hour mark, repeating the free-kick from the first half, not bad for a player who apparently only has one skill.

Predicted Line-ups

Barcelona

Predicted Barcelona line-up v Tottenham

Malcom, Rafinha, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are all unavailable for Ernesto Valverde, although the Barcelona manager has plenty of options waiting on the sidelines. The possibility of youngsters being played is a very real one, but in the spirit of the competition, Valverde should select a strong line-up. With the first and second choice right-backs both out, former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen could return to the starting line-up with Clement Lenglet deputising as a full-back.

Tottenham

Predicted Tottenham line-up v Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino faces the possibility of his Tottenham side having to play third-choice right-back, Kyle Walker-Peters as both Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier are major doubts for the game with their respective injuries. Davinson Sanchez, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are all also ruled out while Erik Lamela is struggling with a thigh injury and will probably miss out too. Harry Kane was rested for most of the match against Leicester but should return from the off here and probably in the place of Lucas Moura, Eriksen and Son being too good to leave out at this moment in time.

Key Player: Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min could be the man to make the difference for Tottenham

With Harry Kane understandably being Barcelona's main focus, the door could open for one of Spurs' attacking midfielders to make their mark on the game, with Son Heung-Min being the most obvious candidate. The South Korean has been in excellent form of late, going on an impressive scoring streak that has most recently culminated in his stunner against Leicester City. Son is always a danger, particularly with his long shot and on the break, something Tottenham will have to employ if they're to have a chance of making the last sixteen. Don't rule out Dele Alli, Eriksen or Lucas (off the bench) making a sizable impact.

Spurs to Return to the Europa League?

Tottenham's hopes of qualification has been hanging by a thread for the previous two Champions League matchdays but wins against PSV and Inter Milan have kept their slim hopes alive but they face their biggest test so far here.

The Camp Nou is one of the hardest grounds to go to in world football, and leaving with all three points is even more difficult. It's likely they'll need to win to advance, no mean feat, but if they fail then Spurs will return to the Europa League. Arsenal fans once taunted Tottenham for being in Europe's second competition but now the Gunners find themselves competing down there. With Arsenal already through to the Europa League knockouts, Tottenham could be joining them there and who else is in there? None other than Chelsea.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham

This would be a great result for Tottenham in normal circumstances, but in this scenario, it'll sadly not be enough. I can't see PSV walking out of the San Siro with even a draw, Inter will win that one, they have to. For Spurs to advance, they have to match Inter's result, something they'll do extremely well to achieve.

I do though, think that Tottenham will get a draw, Barcelona should put out a strong team, perhaps the strongest they have available, but the fact that the Catalans are already top of the group should see them ease off a bit, the danger factor no longer being there. If 2-2 is the final score, Spurs will be playing Europa League football at Wembley once again.

