Champions League 2018-19 final: 3 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
661   //    02 Jun 2019, 03:26 IST

Liverpool win their sixth UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool overcame Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The scoreline read 2-0 in the Reds' favor, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

The first half of the match saw Liverpool start brilliantly as Sadio Mane's cross caught Moussa Sissoko's hand and the Reds got an early penalty. Salah smacked it in from the spot to give Liverpool a very early lead.

After the first goal, Spurs settled into the game and kept hold of the ball. They weren't creating many chances though and they didn't really trouble Alisson Becker. The Lilywhites were finding it difficult to penetrate through the midfield of Liverpool.

The Reds, on the other hand, were maintaining a brilliant shape defensively and looking to hit Spurs on the counter. They did find themselves in attacking positions but they also weren't troubling Hugo Lloris. Liverpool went into the second half with a 1-0 advantage.

The second half of match saw a similar pattern of play with Spurs having more of the ball but not creating many chances. Liverpool were looking the more dangerous side on the counter and James Milner, the substitute who came on for Georginio Wijnaldum, came close with his left foot effort.

In the last 10 minutes, Spurs were pushing some more and bringing out some of Becker. The Brazilian saved Christian Eriksen's good free-kick effort. On the counter, Roberto Firmino's substitute, Origi, smashed it in to win the game for Liverpool and the Champions League.

In this slideshow, we take a look at the three tactics from Jurgen Klopp that won Liverpool the game:

#3 Not giving the Spurs attackers any space to work with

Kane rues Tottenham's loss in the Champions League Final
When Spurs announced their starting XI, many thought Liverpool would find it difficult to keep the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son quiet, but Klopp had a game plan and Liverpool stuck to it.

Joel Matip and Virgil Van Djik kept Kane out of the game as they won almost every aerial duel. Alli and Eriksen weren't allowed time on the ball and Son was dreadful on the day. It was a brilliant defensive display from the Reds and Jurgen Klopp deserves credit for his team's shape.

