Champions League 2018-19 final: Klopp speaks on Firmino injury status and Liverpool's 'favourite' tag ahead of Tottenham clash

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to lock horns for the UEFA Champions League finals tomorrow, in an all English affair. The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, made remarks about Firmino playing and Liverpool being favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have had a terrific 2018-19, narrowly losing the English Premier League title to Manchester City, giving Pep Guardiola's men a run for their money till the very last matchday. They showed great determination and character to overturn a 3-0 first half deficit and dismantled Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to book their place in the finals.

Liverpool is the most successful British club when it comes to UEFA Competitions, having won 11 continental trophiess: the UEFA Champions League (formerly known as the European Cup) five times, the UEFA Europa League (formerly known as the UEFA Cup) three times, and the UEFA Super Cup three times. They last tasted continental success in 2004-05 UEFA Champions League where Steven Gerrard and company defeated AC Milan to claim the title.

Maurcio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur sensationally beat the all-conquering Manchester City in the quarterfinals and the youthful dark horses Ajax in the semi-finals to book their place in Madrid. A sensational Lucas Moura hattrick helped the Spurs defeat Ajax 3-2 in the second leg at Amsterdam, after the Dutchmen had edged the first leg 1-0.

The club has never won the UEFA Champions League in the modern era, but were the first British club to win a major European competition, lifting the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. In 1972, they won the inaugural UEFA Cup and won the competition again in 1984.

The heart of the matter

Taking questions at the pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp downplayed Liverpool's status as the favorite going into the final. Liverpool had defeated Spurs 2-1 in both meetings in the Premier League this season, but Klopp remarked that both games were very close and that he expects Tottenham to put up a stern challenge tomorrow.

Klopp: "If I thought Tottenham had an advantage I would be mad. We don't think about it. It's about working for an advantage tomorrow. People will say we're favourites but we won both games 2-1 - the second one with a strange goal." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) May 31, 2019

Klopp: "Two proper football teams in this final. It's a real final and now both have to deal with that. It will be pretty intense and warm. English people aren't used to this heat!" — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) May 31, 2019

The German tactician also revelead that star striker Roberto Firmino had recovered from a muscle strain and would be available for the final.

Klopp on Firmino: "Yes, he's ready. He's fit and he has trained. He should be fine. If he will start? I'll only tell you if Poch gives away his full team!" — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) May 31, 2019

What's next?

The Champions League final will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12:30 AM IST.