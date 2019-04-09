×
Champions League 2018-19: Former Ballon d'Or winner shares his predictions for all quarter-final first leg matches

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
117   //    09 Apr 2019, 21:06 IST
Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Michael Owen has given his verdict on all the Champions League first leg quarter-final matches.

In case you didn't know...

Owen, an ex-England international enjoyed a great career with clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Newcastle United. Owen is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the English Premier League, with 150 goals in over 300 appearances.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Champions League returns after three weeks for the quarter-final ties. European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Ajax, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus respectively.

Barcelona defeated Lyon on their way to the quarter-finals, while Tottenham defeated Borrusia Dortmund. On the other hand, Manchester City defeated Schalke and Porto beat Roma to make it to the last eight.

The massive shock came when Ajax knocked out Real Madrid. Moreover, Juventus and Manchester United overturned their first-leg deficits in the return leg to mount sensational comebacks in the Round of 16.

It goes without saying that despite the Juventus and Barcelona being favourites, all of the eight teams will want to give their best shot at the title.

The heart of the matter

Former England star gave his verdict about the Champions League quarter-finals in his blog.

He wrote in his blog in Betvictor that Liverpool will beat Porto as the Reds will remain unbeaten against the Portuguese giants in the Champions League, while Manchester City will be in an advantageous position against their Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Owen also wrote that Juventus will find the back of the net against Ajax in the Netherlands as Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven times against the Dutch outfit. The former striker went on to predict that Lionel Messi will lead Barcelona to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford, despite not scoring in the quarter-finals for a long time.

What's next?

The quarter-finals first leg will take place this week as Tottenham and Liverpool host Manchester City and Porto respectively tonight, while Manchester United and Ajax play host to Barcelona and Juventus respectively tomorrow night.

It remains to be seen whether Owen's prediction regarding the matches comes true or not.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Tomorrow LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
Tomorrow TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
