Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade, 4 things to know ahead of the game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
44   //    24 Oct 2018, 13:03 IST

Anfield Stadium
Anfield Stadium

Liverpool head back into Champions League action as they host Serbian side Red Star Belgrade at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's side, currently standing at second place in Group C, will look to turn their Champions League fortunes around after their late 1-0 defeat to Napoli in their last group match. Liverpool will hope the home advantage works out for the team and will look forward to replicating last year's European exploits.

Red Star Belgrade, on the other hand, will look to secure their first Champions League win this campaign after having previously drawn to Napoli and lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Here, we take a look at five facts you need to know about the two teams ahead of the game:

#1 Mohamed Salah is two goals away from his 50th Liverpool goal

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah is only two strikes away from reaching the landmark of 50 goals for Liverpool.

While the Golden Boot winner has netted 50 goals in English football, two of those goals were for Chelsea.

The forward's match-winner during Liverpool's victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday marked his 50th goal in English football and his 48th for the Merseyside club.

If things go well for Salah tonight, he may well be on course to achieve the milestone sooner rather than later.

#2 Liverpool will meet Red Star Belgrade for the first time in 45 years

The two clubs had locked horns 45 years ago in the European Cup second round during the 1973-74 campaign. 

Red Star Belgrade emerged victorious twice, winning each leg 2-1 to eliminate the Reds from the competition. 

The first leg took place in Belgrade 45 years ago on this day. The return leg, on the other hand, marked the last time Bill Shankly managed Liverpool in Europe.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Red Star Belgrade Football Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
