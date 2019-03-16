×
Champions League 2018-19: Manchester United fans show their optimism after drawing Barcelona in the quarter-final

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Humor
193   //    16 Mar 2019, 12:33 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Camp Nou 20 years after winning the Champions League there
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Camp Nou 20 years after winning the Champions League there

The quarter-final draw of the UEFA Champions League has left us with a number of upcoming mouth-watering games. But the one that stands out from the rest is the clash between Barcelona and Manchester United - two of the most successful sides in the history of football. Previous meetings between these two clubs in the Champions League have produced some exhilarating games and the two teams are expected to produce something similar this time around. United have faced Barcelona eight times in the competition and have only won once - in the 2008 semi-final when Paul Scholes' peach of a strike carried Manchester United into the final, with the Red Devils lifting the trophy that year for the 3rd time in the history of the club. Whenever these two sides have met in the Champions League, one of the two teams have gone on to lift the trophy. The last time Manchester United faced FC Barcelona was in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League final and they were on the wrong side of the 3-1 scoreline that day.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Camp Nou, 20 years on from his famous winner against Bayern Munich, when Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United turned the tie around in injury time and completed the historic treble in 1999. His team will be going into the game full of belief, especially after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, following an incredible 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes; the French champions won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford and were dumped out on the away-goal rule.

That performance in Paris has given Manchester United fans hope that their team can cause another upset against one of the favourites of the competition. While many think it will be a cakewalk for Lionel Messi and company, a lot of Manchester United fans believe in their team's chances of getting through to the semi-finals of the Champions League and have taken it to Twitter to show their optimism. Here are some of their reactions:

A repeat of 2008 semi-final on the cards??

