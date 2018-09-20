Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 picks from Gameweek 1

The 1st gameweek of UEFA Champions League 2018-19 was filled with a lot of entertainment as there were spirited comebacks, dramatic upsets and proper thrashing. Barcelona looked like an unbeatable side at their home and Tottenham succumbed to a closely fought defeat to Internazionale. Liverpool vs PSG was the most anticipated match of this weekend as the two of the best attacking trios in the world faced each other in front of a packed Anfield crowd. The match delivered on all its promise as an unforgettable extra time goal from Bobby Firmino gave Liverpool the victory.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City suffered a very embarrassing defeat at the hands of Lyon. Their city rivals Manchester United cruised to a comfortable victory away from home, thanks to a brace by Paul Pogba. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid even without CR7 proved too hot for Roma. The most controversial match of this week was undoubtedly Juventus vs Valencia as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League debut for Juventus came to a grinding halt after he was given a red card and sent off. The replays showed little error on the side of CR7 and he walked off the ground with tears in his eyes. He will most probably miss his homecoming match at Old Trafford unless Juventus decides to appeal against the referee’s decision. Here are the top 5 picks from this gameweek.

Best player: Lionel Messi

Before this season had started, Lionel Messi promised the supporters at Camp Nou that he will do everything in his power to bring the coveted European Championship to the streets of Barcelona. He has begun the season like a man on a mission as he scored the 8th hattrick of his UCL career. In recent years, Leo has mastered the art of scoring free kicks and his first goal was another jewel in his crown. The PSV keeper looked clueless as the magician netted the ball into the top right with lots of ease and grace.

The second goal was pretty simple considering Messi’s standards as he scored from a close range after a wonderful pass from Ivan Rakitic. He yet again scored in the 87th minute, this time with his wrong foot and carried Barcelona to a dominant victory.

Honourable mentions: Pogba’s brace against the Young Boys.

