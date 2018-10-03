Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League 2018/19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Combined XI

Narendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
444   //    03 Oct 2018, 20:54 IST

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are a team that are currently on a high after winning two games in a row, beating both Brighton and Huddersfield away from home in the Premier League. Along with it they also defeated Watford in the 3rd round of the Football League Cup.

They are currently placed 4th in the Premier League table behind Manchester City, Liverpool and local rivals Chelsea respectfully. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has faith in his team that they will continue playing this way. After a shocking defeat to Inter Milan in the first group stage game, he is confident that his players will put on a good performance against the Catalan Giants.


FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, have been on a roller coaster ride after a three-match winless run in the La Liga. They drew with Girona at home, then lost to Leganes by 2-1 and then drew again with Athletic Bilbao. However, even with all the slip-ups, they managed to stay at the top of the table.

Here we have a combined XI of both Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur players.

Note: Players' injuries and their availability for tonight's match have not been taken into account while making this XI.


Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two
AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two

The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the game. He operates as a sweeper keeper whenever required and also makes crucial saves for his team. He is very reliable and can start counter attacks right from his penalty area.

Left Back: Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

The Barcelona left-back is one of the best fullbacks in the world and one of the best crossers of the ball as well.

Right Back: Kieran Trippier

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Tottenham right-back, who enjoyed an amazing World Cup with England, has been in tremendous form in the Premier League as well. He can play some great crosses and also has one of the best right foot in the game when it comes to taking free kicks.



Central Defender: Jan Vertonghen

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The strong Belgian defender is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He rarely makes any mistakes and is very reliable.


Central Defender: Samuel Umtiti


Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The talented French Defender is arguably the best defender at Barcelona and has every right to be on this combined XI alongside Vertonghen.

