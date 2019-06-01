Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham vs Liverpool - Liverpool's predicted line-up, injury updates and more

Arvind Krishnan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 88 // 01 Jun 2019, 01:21 IST

Liverpool face Tottenham in Saturday's showpiece finale in Madrid

The 2018/19 Champions League season reaches its final stage as five-time European Champions Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Both Tottenham and Liverpool will look to secure their first piece of silverware under their respective managers.

Liverpool are looking for their first trophy since winning the Carling Cup in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish. The Reds would also like to end the season on a high after coming agonizingly close to loosening Manchester City's grip on the Premier League crown. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino will look to steer his side to their first European title.

Last year's finalists beat heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona on their way to Madrid. Meanwhile, Spurs saw off sides like Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax Amsterdam en route to the final.

Jurgen Klopp's side completed the double over Tottenham Hotspur in the league, securing 2-1 wins at Wembley and Anfield. They would aim to beat Spurs for the third time this season and secure their sixth Champions League title when they take on the Lilywhites on Saturday night. Overall, it promises to be an entertaining all-English final in Madrid.

Injuries and Suspensions:

Liverpool don't have any players suspended for the final, but will mostly be without the services of Naby Keita, who was forced off after suffering a groin injury in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Rhian Brewster have all recovered from their respective injuries and been named in the 23-man squad.

Team Form:

Liverpool have enjoyed a rich vein of form, winning all their Premier League games since dropping points against Everton in February. In spite of succumbing to a 0-3 defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou, Jurgen Klopp's side displayed some brilliant mental strength and desire to overcome the Catalans 4-3 on aggregate.

Predicted XI:

Most of the starting eleven picks itself for the final against Tottenham Hotspur. Klopp faces a headache in picking his third midfielder against Spurs as Gini Wijnaldum produced a scintillating performance in the second leg of the semi-finals against Barcelona, in which he bagged a brace.

Meanwhile, James Milner also provides an excellent option due to his experience on the biggest stage, which could ultimately be the reason for him being named in the starting eleven over Wijnaldum.

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's predicted eleven