Champions League 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona: Match preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, Match Prediction and more

Young Ansu Fati celebrates his goal against Valencia

Match Preview

Barcelona kick-start their quest for the UEFA Champions League crown with an away fixture against Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund on September 17.

Pitted in the potential group of death (Group F) alongside Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, both sides will have their task cut out in their attempt to finish in the top two.

Both sides head into this fixture on the back of comprehensive victories. While Dortmund outclassed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, the Blaugrana thumped Valencia 5-2.

Although the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and former Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer have hit the ground running this season, they'll be wary of the fact that their opponents are unbeaten in their last 14 UCL Group Stage games, having lost just one out of their last 28 at this stage.

On that note, we look at everything you need to know ahead of the match-up at Signal Iduna Park.

Kick-off Information

Date: 17 September 2019

Time: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST-18th September)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Borussia Dortmund: W-W-L-W-W

Barcelona: W-D-W-L-W

Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund wins: 0

Barcelona wins: 1

Draws: 1

Key player to watch out for

Paco Alcacer will be aiming to find the back of the net against his former side

Borussia Dortmund will be relying on their prolific front man - Paco Alcacer - to get his side going and start on a winning note. His clever movement, present run of form, clinical finishing in front of goal and intelligent link-up play with the likes of Reus and Sancho make him a real force to reckon with.

Match Prediction

Lionel Messi's absence could prove to be the telling factor between a victory and a draw/defeat for Barcelona. In what is expected to be an end-to-end contest between two exciting teams, the visitors may well manage to muster a point at the Signal Iduna Park. There will be goals in this encounter for sure.

Predicted score: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Barcelona

Betting Information

Borussia Dortmund win: 3.00

Draw: 3.70

Barcelona win: 2.25

Bookmaker: bet365