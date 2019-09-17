Champions League 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona: Where to watch in the USA

Marco Reus heads into this game in a rich vein of form

The UEFA Champions League returns tonight, with German giants Borussia Dortmund set to lock horns with Barcelona at the Signal Iduna Park.

Both sides have dropped points in their respective domestic leagues, but they enter this UCL opener on the back of morale-boosting wins. While Dortmund sent Bayer Leverkusen packing, the LaLiga champions mauled Valencia 5-2.

BVB suffered a shock defeat at the hands of newcomers Union Berlin earlier in the Bundesliga, whereas Barcelona have already dropped four points so far, and that sees them sitting at fifth place in the table.

This will just be the third competitive fixture between the two, although BVB are in a UCL Group with a club from Spain for the fourth consecutive season now - previously having been pooled in with both Madrid clubs.

As the statistics indicate, this may be a difficult task for the hosts, as Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 group stage fixtures in the same competition. Further, Dortmund have won just two of their last eight UCL home matches.

However, one big talking point at present is the availability of club captain Lionel Messi. Speaking on the player's availability, Ernesto Valverde stated:

"We'll decide tomorrow if Messi is going to play. We weren't sure a week ago, but there's been a lot of progress."

While Messi may or may not be fit in time, Valverde confirmed Luis Suarez is set to lead the line for the Blaugrana.

On that note, we provide the citizens of the USA with the telecast/live stream details.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 17 September 2019

Time: 21:00 local time, 00:30 IST (18 September)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Where to watch: Television - B/R Live, TNT and TUDNxtra; Live streaming - BT Sport app, B/R Live