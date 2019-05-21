Champions League: 5 Best Individual Performances This Season

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

This season's UEFA Champions League has been one of a kind. Great matches, comebacks, moments, and performances, this season's tournament had it all.

This season's Champions league also saw the inclusion of VAR from the Round Of 16 which indeed made things more interesting and dramatic.

This season's competition saw some mind-blowing performances, many of which led to some of the best comebacks in the history of this competition.

The 2018-19 edition of the Champions League marked the end of the Spanish dominance and also started a new era, as for the first time since 2013, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi made it into the final of the Champions League.

With this season's Champions League coming to an end on June 1st, in an all-English finale between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, we take a look back at the top performances of this season's Champions League.

#5 Lionel Messi v Tottenham Hotspur - Group Stage Matchday 2

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

It was another majestic European night for the Argentine as he slipped two past Hugo Lloris and hit the woodwork twice in the second half as he delivered one of the best performances of this season's Champions League. Barcelona beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley, to further cement their position atop Group B.

Messi had ninety-six touches in this game and also played a key role in the other two goals Barcelona scored.

Messi seemed in the best form of his life and it looked like he could have easily scored four or five as Tottenham became victims of yet another Messi masterclass.

