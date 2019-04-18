Champions League: 5 Players who were brilliant in midweek

Lionel Messi was at his best against United

The Champions League quater-finals produced some superb matches, some which nobody will be forgetting about anytime soon.

The Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur game in particular was a sight to behold. VAR spoiled the celebrations for City as they thought they had clinched it in the 93rd minute, only to have the goal disallowed after it was reviewed for offside.

Pep Guardiola fell to the floor with his head in his hands, whilst Spurs blew out a sigh of relief, progressing through to the next round thanks to an away goal advantage.

Elsewhere, Manchester United were beaten by Barcelona, who put three past them in a wholly dominant display. Lionel Messi led the line for the Catalan giants, netting twice before Philippe Coutinho scored a long-ranged shot to add insult to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus were rocked after they were beaten 2-1 by an impressive Ajax side who utilised Total Football to dismantle the Old Lady. Ronaldo left the pitch promptly once the final whistle went.

And lastly, Liverpool demolished Porto in a 4-1 victory. They were already two goals ahead going into the match, meaning that Porto had a mountain to climb. The Reds looked comfortable in possession and the Portuguese side never really troubled them.

Here are five of the best players from the Champions League this week.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the best players out on the pitch for Manchester City, with the Belgian pulling the strings against Spurs.

His passes were what made City so threatening in this match, and that's reflected in his 84% pass sucess rate. Granted, De Bruyne had a great deal of choice going forward with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all to choose from, but he made them count.

De Bruyne notched up a hat-trick of assists, showcasing just how crucial he was to the side's performance. City were unlucky to have been eliminated on aggregate.

