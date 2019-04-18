×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: 5 Players who were brilliant in midweek

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:07 IST

Lionel Messi was at his best against United
Lionel Messi was at his best against United

The Champions League quater-finals produced some superb matches, some which nobody will be forgetting about anytime soon.

The Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur game in particular was a sight to behold. VAR spoiled the celebrations for City as they thought they had clinched it in the 93rd minute, only to have the goal disallowed after it was reviewed for offside.

Pep Guardiola fell to the floor with his head in his hands, whilst Spurs blew out a sigh of relief, progressing through to the next round thanks to an away goal advantage.

Elsewhere, Manchester United were beaten by Barcelona, who put three past them in a wholly dominant display. Lionel Messi led the line for the Catalan giants, netting twice before Philippe Coutinho scored a long-ranged shot to add insult to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus were rocked after they were beaten 2-1 by an impressive Ajax side who utilised Total Football to dismantle the Old Lady. Ronaldo left the pitch promptly once the final whistle went.

And lastly, Liverpool demolished Porto in a 4-1 victory. They were already two goals ahead going into the match, meaning that Porto had a mountain to climb. The Reds looked comfortable in possession and the Portuguese side never really troubled them.

Here are five of the best players from the Champions League this week.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the best players out on the pitch for Manchester City, with the Belgian pulling the strings against Spurs.

Advertisement

His passes were what made City so threatening in this match, and that's reflected in his 84% pass sucess rate. Granted, De Bruyne had a great deal of choice going forward with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva all to choose from, but he made them count.

De Bruyne notched up a hat-trick of assists, showcasing just how crucial he was to the side's performance. City were unlucky to have been eliminated on aggregate.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Matthijs de Ligt Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Champions League: Top 10 players in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can beat Barcelona in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 possible blockbuster finals this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Barcelona could overcome Liverpool's infamous gegenpress if they meet in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1 (Groups A-D)
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 4 teams that are in prime position to lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Preview of best matches coming up
RELATED STORY
5 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
Twitter compares Ronaldo and Messi after their midweek exploits in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us