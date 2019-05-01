Champions League: Alisson will have to produce one of his best performances but stopping Messi is next to impossible, says Xavi

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 220 // 01 May 2019, 16:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has acknowledged Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker's form but believes that even his best performance might not be enough to stop former teammate Lionel Messi later tonight.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool travel to Camp Nou to face off against La Liga champions Barcelona tonight.

Alisson has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's spectacular form this season, helping the Merseyside outfit to 23 clean sheets so far this season. With the likes of Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk in the back line, Jurgen Klopp's defence has proven to be one of the best in Europe at the moment.

Meanwhile, Messi leads the goal-scoring charts in Europe's top five leagues with 34 goals in La Liga so far and boasts of an overall tally of 46 goals in all competitions. The Barcelona captain declared the Champions League as a top priority at the start of the season and he looks hell-bent on taking the European trophy back to the Camp Nou this term.

The heart of the matter

Xavi believes Alisson will have to be at the top of his game if he wishes to stop Messi, but also admitted there is a chance that even his best efforts will not be enough.

The former Barcelona star said, (via Express UK), "Messi is still the best player on the planet and greatest of all time. This season he is doing incredible things and showing such hunger."

"Alisson is a very good goalkeeper and is going to have to produce one of his best performances if he wants to stop Messi – but I am not sure that will be possible."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to come away from the Camp Nou with a first-leg advantage when they face Barcelona in their semi-final fixture later tonight. If they are to get anything out of the fixture, Alisson and the backline will have to perform at an exceptionally high level.