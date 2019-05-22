×
Champions League: Arsenal star admits that he wants Tottenham to lose in the final

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
56   //    22 May 2019, 20:33 IST
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has claimed that he wants Tottenham to lose in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

It is well known that both Arsenal and Tottenham are arch rivals, and the Gunners will be disappointed considering that Spurs finished above them in the Premier League. Arsenal missed out on a Champions League spot as they finished 5th in the league, just one point behind their bitter rivals.

Moreover, the fact that Tottenham are just a win away from securing the most prestigious prize in club football will add more to the misery of Gunners, but Arsenal can salvage their pride if they manage to win the Europa League final against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi has racked up 5 goals and 9 assists in all competitions. The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a keen learner under the tutelage of Unai Emery but he has failed to make the desired impact on the biggest stages so far.

The heart of the matter

With the Europa League final looming around the corner, Iwobi has insisted that Arsenal will focus on their task, but that he also hopes Liverpool win the Champions League.

Speaking in an interview, Iwobi said:

"We're not trying to focus on Tottenham to be fair, I actually hope they lose."
"We're not trying to look at them, they've done well to be fair, you have to give it to them, but we want to focus on ourselves and bring a trophy back."
Iwobi also claimed that playing the Europa League final will be a dream come true for him.

"To be here and have an opportunity to play in such a big final is great. I've had many dreams of winning things for Arsenal at a young age. I never thought I'd make it this far."
"Every trophy to us is special, we always want to do our best and win as many as we can, and the Europa League final is another one we can win."

What's next?

Arsenal will take on Chelsea on 30th May, with the Gunners' Champions League qualification hanging in the balance.

