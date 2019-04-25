Champions League: Why Barcelona have a key advantage over Liverpool in the semis

Lionel Messi in action against Liverpool

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are all set to take on English Premier League heavyweights Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, in one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of the season. Ahead of their much awaited first leg clash on Tuesday, 2nd May at the Nou Camp, a key advantage the Blaugrana have over the Reds has emerged.

Ernesto Valverde's side are likely to wrap up the LaLiga over this weekend, enabling them to rest key players ahead of the matchup against the Merseysiders.

Barcelona have steamrolled all opposition in their path and are nine points clear at the top of the LaLiga table. With just four games left to go in the league, the Blaugrana can ensure the title with a win against Levante this Sunday.

Their victory is considered a mere formality considering the match is at the Nou Camp and Levante sit at a lowly 14th in the table.

Livepool on the other hand face a tough battle with Manchester City in the race to the English Premier League crown. With just three games to go in the season, the Cityzens lead the Reds by a mere point; no team can afford to take their foot off the gas as the Premiership seems destined for a photo-finish on the last match day.

Assuming Barcelona wrap up the LaLiga title this weekend, they can afford to rest the majority of their players in the game against Celta Vigo, ensuring the Blaugrana arrive for the second leg in Anfield better rested than Jurgen Klopp's men. The Merseysiders on their part are in for a tough, bruising away fixture at Newcastle United just ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg, where they won't be able to rest any players.

Barcelona's Upcoming Matches

Sunday, 28th April (LaLiga): Barcelona vs Levante

Thursday, 2nd May (UCL): Barcelona vs Liverpool

Sunday, 5th May (LaLiga): Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

Wednesday, 8th May (UCL): Liverpool vs Barcelona

Liverpool's Upcoming Matches

Saturday, 27th April (EPL) : Liverpool vs Huddersfield

Thursday, 2nd May (UCL): Barcelona vs Liverpool

Sunday, 5th May (La Liga): Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Wednesday, 8th May (UCL): Liverpool vs Barcelona

Speaking about their chances of wrapping up the LaLiga title this weekend, Barcelona gaffer Ernesto Valverde said, "It happens when it happens. I am just happy to be in a position to be a champion again. Atletico will battle until the end and I will welcome the title when or if it comes."

The ball is clearly in Barcelona's court. Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are able to overcome this disadvantage in their blockbuster semifinal match.