Champions League Fantasy: Top 7 midfielders to choose

The Champions League begins in less than a week and brings along with it the excitement of the Fantasy game. You aren't eligible for prizes if you're outside the EU, but the lure of the Fantasy game is one too good to turn down.

While the forward position in the game has been monopolized by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for years, the midfield spot offers players a chance to get their fantasy wits in. Unlike the FPL, forwards in the champions league fantasy have been the major points grabbers. This season might just change that with the inclusion of many prolific scorers from midfield.

Here are the 7 best midfield options to choose in 2018-19

Mohammad Salah - Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was the top points scorer in midfield last season. He has fortunately been pitted in midfield again this year just like the FPL. This gives managers a great option for a heavy hitter in midfield.

Salah was phenomenal in the Champions League last season scoring 10 and providing 4 assists. He has started this season in brilliantly again in the league and looks set to continue his form in Europe.

Liverpool are in a tough group though with Napoli and PSG, both of whom would not be easy to beat. But you would expect Salah to get a lot of points in the bag than not, possessing the quality that he does.

As in the league, Mane provides a cheaper alternative. He too had scored 10 in Europe last season.

