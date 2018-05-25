5 Liverpool players Real Madrid must be wary of

These players could decide the game on Saturday.

The Liverpool players celebrate a goal

It is the biggest stage in club football, The UEFA Champions League is set to resume this weekend, after a brief hiatus. Real Madrid will face Liverpool for a chance to claim the prestigious trophy, after making it to the final of the competition for a third consecutive year.

Los Blancos are looking forward to making history by becoming the first club to win the Champions League in 3 consecutive campaigns since its changed format.

However, their European mission will face its biggest test yet on Saturday, as the Los Blancos prepare to lock horns with a pro-attacking Liverpool side in a highly anticipated match.

Even though the Galacticos are considered favorites to triumph, the impressive form and the quality at Liverpool right now will be capable of complicating matters for the Spanish giants.

The Reds have a great manager in charge of the club aswell as many fantastic superstars who will be looking forward to inspiring their team to a famous victory at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

While Real Madrid have arguably the best squad in the world, The Reds also possess incredible superstars who have the ability to decide important games like this.

Evidently, they produced one of the finest displays in the tournament this term, defeating an all-star Manchester City side in the quarterfinals.

Therefore, the Los Blancos will need to produce a perfect display to overcome their rivals on Saturday. Particularly, they will need to overcome the threats posed by the 5 players listed below.

#5 James Milner

Milner has the most assists in the tournament this term

One of the brightest midfielders in the Liverpool squad, James Milner will definitely feature in the Champions League final on Saturday. The English International has been impressive in the Competition this term, contributing massively as The Reds made it into the final.

While Real Madrid might focus on stopping the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the upcoming game, they will be taking a big risk that could cost them the trophy if they under-estimate the impact of James Milner.

The midfielder has the ability to control the game from the middle, distributing decent passes and sending dangerous crossings into the box.

Even though Milner is not a great scorer, the 32-year-old poses a great attacking threat with his ability to create clear-cut chances for his teammates to score. He is currently the most creative player in the Champions League this term, with 8 assists to his name.

On his day, the superstar can decide an important fixture like the upcoming one. Therefore, Real Madrid must be wary of him.

All stats via whoscored.com