5 Real Madrid superstars Liverpool should be wary of

Real Madrid celebrate after a UCL final win

The UEFA Champions League has lived up to it's billing this term, producing a lot of intense clashes, magical moments and spectacular displays all through. Full of competition, amazement, and entertainment, the tournament has been really interesting since it kicked off in 2017.

The biggest stage in club football is set to resume this weekend, with Spanish giants Real Madrid facing Premier League outfit Liverpool in the final of the competition.

Los Blancos have made it to their third consecutive Champions League final, after edging past the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain in the knockout stages.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been the biggest surprise of the tournament, upsetting the odds and making it to the final of the tournament for the first time in over a decade.

They really impressed, defeating the likes of Roma, Manchester City and Porto on their way to the final. Klopp's men have been very brilliant, producing some of the finest attacking displays we have witnessed in the competition this term.

The Reds have been tipped by many to end Real Madrid's dominance in the European tournament, by beating Los Blancos to the prestigious trophy on Saturday.

With a great manager and fantastic superstars in their ranks, the Premier League giants can go all the way to pip Real Madrid to the trophy.

But, they need to be ready to face a serious challenge as the Spanish side have a lot of world-class players on all areas of the pitch. These players are capable of deciding any game, with their incredible abilities.

Therefore, for Klopp's men to get the better of their opponents, they need to limit the impact of the 5 players below.

#5 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has been brilliant in the tournament

German International, Toni Kroos has been one of the most popular players in the Champions League for the past few years.

He was part of the squad that successfully defended the trophy last year and he also played vital roles as the Los Blancos made it to the final of the tournament once again.

The midfielder has had another brilliant campaign in his glorious career, producing excellent displays as the Spanish giants move closer to another European triumph. He has recorded 780 passes, 7 interceptions and 8 shots in the tournament this term.

He is one of the players that will give Jurgen Klopp's men a difficult time on Saturday. His ability to open up defenses with his incisive passing and fantastic vision is incredible.

The midfielder also poses a goal scoring threat, with his accurate deliveries and amazing long-range efforts. The Reds must be wary of this superstar.

All stats via whoscored.com