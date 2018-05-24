Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Champions League Final: Comparing Liverpool's winning XI from 2005 with Klopp's expected XI

    How does the expected XI set to face Real Madrid compare with Rafa Benitez's XI which beat AC Milan back in 2005?

    Saketh Ayyagari
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 10:18 IST
    Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Final - AC Milan v Liverpool - Ataturk Olympic Stadium
    How does the current crop of players compare to the class of 2005?

    It has been 13 years since Liverpool last won the coveted Champions League and 11 years since the Reds reached the final. Both of those appearances came against a legendary AC Milan team. However, the Merseyside club has struggled to reach anywhere near the summit again in the past decade, until now.

    Now, the five-time winners are set to take on another legendary team in Real Madrid, who have won 3 out of the last 4 Champions Leagues. The odds are once again stacked against the English side but there is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp and his boys will be ready to pounce on the opportunity.

    On one hand, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool have to endure another night like Istanbul back in 2005. On the other hand, there is no doubt regarding the performances the team put in to reach the final. While the match could go either way, let's take a look at how the current starting lineup compares to the iconic one from the 2005 Champions League final.

    Goalkeeper - Jerzy Dudek vs Loris Karius

    Jerzy Dudek of Liverpool shouts and signals to his team mates
    Dudek's Istanbul heroics edge out Karius

    On the surface, this looks like a no-contest. Dudek's heroics at Istanbul was absolutely vital for the Reds' win that night. However, the Pole had the match of his life that night and is normally prone to the odd mistake.

    This sounds similar to Loris Karius, who has definitely improved in spades since January but still does not enthuse confidence like Pepe Reina once did.

    Nevertheless, the German is getting better and Kyiv could very well be the night where he comes into his own. However, until that happens, Dudek takes the win here as he already delivered on his potential that night in Istanbul.

    LFC 2005 1 - 0 LFC 2018

