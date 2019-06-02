×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League final, Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Key stats

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
78   //    02 Jun 2019, 16:52 IST

Liverpool clinched their sixth European honour on Sunday night
Liverpool clinched their sixth European honour on Sunday night

Liverpool's long and stiff road to Madrid concluded in a stunning fashion last night as the Reds lifted their sixth European Cup/Champions League title by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

The start to the game was electric, but a shocking one for Spurs as Moussa Sissoko's handball saw the Reds receiving a golden chance to take the lead from the spot. The early chance was rightly taken as Mohammed Salah deftly put the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a dream start. However, after that, the game didn't deliver what it promised as it turned out to be an immensely cagey affair, with both teams constantly nullifying each other.

Spurs looked more dominant in the second half but couldn't find the breakthrough. The Reds' rearguard stood strong and the game was put to the bed by substitute Divock Origi, who has been a revelation for Liverpool in the later stages of the Champions League this season. The Belgian's tidy left-footed finish went into the right bottom corner to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the 87th minute.

Here are five key stats from the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last night.

#5 Salah's opener became the second-fastest goal in Champions League final history

Sadio Mane's cross hit Sissoko's hand, and the Reds were handed a penalty in the very first minute of the game. It was duly converted by Salah on the 1 minute 48 seconds mark.

It was the second-fastest goal in UEFA Champions League final history, only behind Paulo Maldini's goal. The ex-Italy international scored for AC Milan after just 50 seconds against Liverpool in 2005.

Salah's goal gave the Reds an early sigh of relief and they eventually won the game by a 2-0 margin.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mohamed Salah Divock Origi Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Champions League Final
Advertisement
Champions League 2018-19 final: 5 reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Tottenham can beat Liverpool and win the title
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: Liverpool vs Tottenham - 5 talking points ahead of the UCL final
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final : 3 stats explaining Tottenham's loss to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Liverpool Preview: UEFA Champions League Final Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool - 4 Talking Points | 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League final 
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 final: 3 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final 2018/19: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's road to the final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us