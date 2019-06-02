Champions League final, Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Key stats

Aditya Joshi

Liverpool clinched their sixth European honour on Sunday night

Liverpool's long and stiff road to Madrid concluded in a stunning fashion last night as the Reds lifted their sixth European Cup/Champions League title by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

The start to the game was electric, but a shocking one for Spurs as Moussa Sissoko's handball saw the Reds receiving a golden chance to take the lead from the spot. The early chance was rightly taken as Mohammed Salah deftly put the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a dream start. However, after that, the game didn't deliver what it promised as it turned out to be an immensely cagey affair, with both teams constantly nullifying each other.

Spurs looked more dominant in the second half but couldn't find the breakthrough. The Reds' rearguard stood strong and the game was put to the bed by substitute Divock Origi, who has been a revelation for Liverpool in the later stages of the Champions League this season. The Belgian's tidy left-footed finish went into the right bottom corner to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the 87th minute.

Here are five key stats from the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last night.

#5 Salah's opener became the second-fastest goal in Champions League final history

Sadio Mane's cross hit Sissoko's hand, and the Reds were handed a penalty in the very first minute of the game. It was duly converted by Salah on the 1 minute 48 seconds mark.

01:48 – Mohamed Salah’s opener for Liverpool is the second fastest goal in a Champions League final, only behind Paolo Maldni (00:50) for AC Milan versus Liverpool in 2005. Blocks. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/xymH4g79DG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

It was the second-fastest goal in UEFA Champions League final history, only behind Paulo Maldini's goal. The ex-Italy international scored for AC Milan after just 50 seconds against Liverpool in 2005.

Salah's goal gave the Reds an early sigh of relief and they eventually won the game by a 2-0 margin.

