Champions League Final: Which Formation Should Zidane Use For Real Madrid?

Analysing formations and comparing players to see who gets the starting berth in the final

manthanjogi7 CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 May 2018, 16:30 IST

Zinedine Zidane is looking to win a third consecutive European crown

As D-Day comes close and anxiety starts to kick in, we keep scratching our heads over what could be Zidane's starting lineup for the much coveted UEFA Champions League final showdown. Let's take a look at possible combinations that Zidane could pull out of his hat against Jurgen Klopp's resurrected Liverpool side.

It's set in stone that Ronaldo, Navas, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Carvajal, Kroos, and Modric will start, given all of them are fit. The question remains over Casemiro (partially), Benzema (partially), Asensio, Vazquez, Bale, Isco, and Kovacic for the three vacant spots.

Which formation and personnel will he use? Who should get the nod from Zidane based on individual, circumstantial and tactical factors that can help Los Blancos lift their 13th European cup and complete a three-peat to rewrite footballing history?

#1 Formation: 4-4-2 Diamond

Players likely to fill up the spots: Isco, Casemiro, Benzema

Zidane's favourite line-up this season; he loves to roll out a 4-4-2 Diamond every time he's unsure or, on the contrary, when he's completely sure about how he wants to conduct his business. The formation has come under much criticism lately as it lacks sound vertical structure and horizontal compactness. Real Madrid have looked dull in this formation.

Isco lines up at the head of the midfield diamond, Casemiro sits at the base as an anchor while Kroos and Modric take either side to complete the diamond. Benzema pairs up with Ronaldo up front.

Sporadically it has worked well for Madrid. But it hasn't been the solution to their problems. It works well against teams that like to sit deep in a low to medium block with two banks of four behind the ball.

Will Isco start with Casemiro?

Isco seamlessly slips between the two banks of four and starts his disco in the half-space from where he springs dangerous one-twos alongside the diminutive magician from Croatia and the German pass master.

Jurgen Klopp may not ask his team to invite pressure while ceding possession to sit back and play on the counter-attack. He knows his team is capable of much more and he will ask his players to play their lungs out if that's what it takes.

Mind you, Klopp is capable of galvanising his squad. Remember the 4-1 dismantling of Real Madrid at Signal Iduna Park in 2013? He engineered one of the biggest embarrassments to befall Los Blancos in a European competition in the last decade or so.

Real Madrid's pressing scheme goes down the drain when they sit without the ball

Isco isn't a legitimate goal scoring threat; he lacks the pace and relies on his dribbling to get past his man. His shooting is also not comparable to Asensio or Bale.

If Madrid gets one or two good counter opportunitiés which they seem to get these days (see Rafinha in the first leg against Bayern Munich) as the footballing gods are smiling at Zidane's shiny bald head, playing Isco could be detrimental to their cause.

He breaks down a counter-attack way before opponents get a chance to do so. His ball hogging and pointless shooting often end in wasting good opportunities for Los Blancos.

The biggest problem with this formation is Casemiro sits in the half space between the midfield and defence. If you close down his immediate passing options in Ramos, Varane, Kroos, and Modric, you know what happens next.

For all this to happen Klopp has to ask his players to pressure Casemiro when he has the ball and it's a field day from there for his attackers. Klopp had masterfully taken out a player of Xabi Alonso's capability back then, albeit an ageing one.

But Casemiro is no Alonso, he cannot loop in a pinpoint long ball when he's got people hounding him from all four directions. We know it and Klopp knows.

Nothing to take away from the Brazilian; he's a beast at breaking up attacks. But with the ball, he's still a liability.

Another problem for Los Merengues is that with Isco occupying the role of a free-roaming midfielder their pressing becomes disjointed. Seldom have they pressed their opponents well because the team simply does not know when to initiate the press and who takes out who. Any half decent player can break the press with one good pass.

Possible Solution for the Casemiro condition

Enter Mateo Kovacic. Real Madrid have a gem of a player in this young Croatian. He is press resistant like his compatriot Modric and he comes with attacking qualities that no one on this team has to offer.

Taking on players with his pacy, mazy runs, deep from Madrid's half, he's a brilliant ball player and in recent times has shown the pedigree of showing up in big games. With him in the starting lineup, sitting at the base of the midfield, Real Madrid have a four-fold offensive threat from midfield that is hard to contain.

Could Kovacic start?

Either way, this is going to be a fairly open match with both sides getting equal opportunities to prove who's who. Zidane might as well go all in for it with a someone who can run past players for fun.

The only flipside of this solution is that Kovacic is not Casemiro and Casemiro is Casemiro. There is a reason why Zidane has put his faith in the Brazilian throughout his two-and-a-half year-long tenure at the Bernabeu even to the extent of outcasting the star James Rodriguez and sending him packing to Bavaria.

Casemiro can be harried, but he can hound other players like its no one's business. He brings the balance Zidane craves and what Ancelotti used to talk about years ago.

Apparently, he comes with a free deal of not getting any red cards, no matter how horrible a tackle he may put in. That's surely one positive way to look at it.