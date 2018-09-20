Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League 2018-19: 5 best results from gameweek one

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
384   //    20 Sep 2018, 13:45 IST

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Which teams impressed the most on the first two match-days?

The Champions League was back with a bang this week, and the tournament's opening two matchdays provided plenty of exciting encounters and surprising defeats.

Real Madrid have won the tournament for the last three seasons, but without their talismanic striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and their former manager, Zidane, Los Blancos will no doubt feel the pressure from the other big teams in Europe this season.

There were also some old faces back in the tournament, with the likes of Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven making their returns to the tournament this week.

Which teams looked the most impressive in the opening two match-days, though? Let's take a look at through the five most impressive results from game-week one, and find out.

#5 Real Madrid 3-0 Roma

Real Madrid v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League Group G
Isco picked up a goal against Roma last night

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid this Summer, many fans were worried that their reign of dominance in Europe would be brought to an end.

The Spanish giants have proved their doubters wrong thus far though, remaining unbeaten in La Liga, and picking up an incredibly comfortable victory over last season's Champions League semi-finalists, Roma, at the Bernabeu.

While Ronaldo was busy getting an early shower for Juventus, Madrid were cruising to victory against Roma thanks to goals from Isco, Gareth Bale, and Mariano.

It will certainly be interesting to see how far the reigning champions can go without their talismanic striker, but based on last night's performance, don't be surprised to see them making it to the final once again this season.

