Champions League: 'Football is unpredictable'- Liverpool star sends a warning to Barcelona ahead of their clash at Anfield

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool star Dejan Lovren has sent a warning to Barcelona, stating that football is unpredictable, especially in the Champions League at Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Liverpool in the first leg of Champions League semi-finals, leaving Jurgen Klopp and his men with a mountain to climb.

Former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a sublime finish before Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi took matters into his own hands in the second half. Messi netted two goals in the span of seven minutes to take the game away from Liverpool.

Messi's second goal in the match was also his 600th club goal, which came in the form of a majestic free-kick. The Argentine genius leads the scoring charts of Champions League this campaign with 12 goals, and also leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 34 goals.

While it is hard to rule out Liverpool at Anfield, the Reds will have do the impossible with Roberto Firmino ruled out with injury. There are doubts over Mohamed Salah as well, as the superstar suffered an injury in their Premier League clash against Newcastle last weekend.

The heart of the matter

Dejan Lovren revealed how angry his teammates are, and insisted that Liverpool will fight tooth and nail to overturn the deficit.

Dejan Lovren fires warning to Barcelona ahead of Anfield second leg | @MaddockMirror https://t.co/HIiEjk6pav pic.twitter.com/ojIJT1F7fW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 6, 2019

Speaking in a interview, the Liverpool defender said:

“It makes me more angry. Angry and hungry to show them we are capable of doing something special at Anfield."

“We have big players and big players should show in big games and I think this is one of those games on Tuesday so I expect one of the biggest games at Anfield.”

“This is why we are Liverpool. This is why we are a unique club. When people already said to us 'They are already done. They will not come through' we always show the balls to produce the biggest comebacks,”

“It doesn't look from the result at the moment, because they are 3-0 up, but football is unpredictable – especially in the Champions League at Anfield.”

What's next?

Liverpool will host Barcelona for the second leg on Tuesday night.