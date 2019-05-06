×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: 'Football is unpredictable'- Liverpool star sends a warning to Barcelona ahead of their clash at Anfield 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
382   //    06 May 2019, 15:34 IST
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool star Dejan Lovren has sent a warning to Barcelona, stating that football is unpredictable, especially in the Champions League at Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Liverpool in the first leg of Champions League semi-finals, leaving Jurgen Klopp and his men with a mountain to climb.

Former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a sublime finish before Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi took matters into his own hands in the second half. Messi netted two goals in the span of seven minutes to take the game away from Liverpool.

Messi's second goal in the match was also his 600th club goal, which came in the form of a majestic free-kick. The Argentine genius leads the scoring charts of Champions League this campaign with 12 goals, and also leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 34 goals.

While it is hard to rule out Liverpool at Anfield, the Reds will have do the impossible with Roberto Firmino ruled out with injury. There are doubts over Mohamed Salah as well, as the superstar suffered an injury in their Premier League clash against Newcastle last weekend.

The heart of the matter

Dejan Lovren revealed how angry his teammates are, and insisted that Liverpool will fight tooth and nail to overturn the deficit.

Speaking in a interview, the Liverpool defender said:

 “It makes me more angry. Angry and hungry to show them we are capable of doing something special at Anfield."
Advertisement
“We have big players and big players should show in big games and I think this is one of those games on Tuesday so I expect one of the biggest games at Anfield.”
“This is why we are Liverpool. This is why we are a unique club. When people already said to us 'They are already done. They will not come through' we always show the balls to produce the biggest comebacks,”
“It doesn't look from the result at the moment, because they are 3-0 up, but football is unpredictable – especially in the Champions League at Anfield.”

What's next?

Liverpool will host Barcelona for the second leg on Tuesday night.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Dejan Lovren Mohamed Salah Anfield Stadium La Liga Teams Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Liverpool News: Reds fans grab attention in Barcelona ahead of crucial Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona-Liverpool Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Four talking points as Barcelona face Liverpool at Camp Nou
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Liverpool preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
'We can beat Barcelona' Liverpool star confident ahead of crucial Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Salah might miss Champions League second-leg tie against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals: Who makes it to Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool lost to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can still comeback against Barcelona in the 2nd leg
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Liverpool players who let Jurgen Klopp down against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us