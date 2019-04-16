×
Champions League: Former Real Madrid star hopes to win fourth title

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
95   //    16 Apr 2019, 21:35 IST

Pepe won three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid
Pepe won three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid

What's the news?

According to Marca, former Real Madrid defender and Portuguese international Pepe was talking to UEFA.com ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Liverpool.

In case you didn't know

Pepe returned to FC Porto after nearly a decade since leaving them for Real Madrid, in January as a free agent, after the Portuguese international mutually terminated his contract with Turkish giants Besiktas at the end of last year.

The heart of the matter

Pepe spent 10 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and won three UEFA Champions League titles, playing a crucial role in two of them. The Portuguese defender was speaking to UEFA ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Pepe believes that Porto coach Sérgio Conceição can deliver the Portuguese giants' third Champions League title, their first one since Jose Mourinho shook the world by winning the coveted trophy in 2004.

I've won the Champions League three times, and this season will be the fourth, God willing.
We know it's going to be very difficult, against a tough team like Liverpool, who play perfectly in the image of their coach.
We're the same team that we've been throughout the tournament, we fight for everything

The star defender was also thankful to FC Porto for giving him another opportunity at the club where he made his name nearly a decade ago

It was a dream I'd always had, to be back where I was happy
This club taught me and made me the player I am.
I left a small island to live in Europe, I had to adapt very quickly.

He was also quick to shower his praise on Madrid bound defender Eder Militao.

There are central defenders here that, in my opinion, could play well for a club like Real Madrid because they have a lot of quality.
This has been proven as Militao has already been signed by Real.

What's next?

Pepe will return to the FC Porto lineup having been suspended for the first leg at Anfield.

