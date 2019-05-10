Champions League: Gerrard reveals he left Liverpool-Barcelona game before full-time because of Messi and Suarez

What's the story?

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that he left Anfield early during the Reds semi-final victory over Barcelona owing to his fear of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's ability to turn the game in their favour in the final minutes.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool found themselves on the record books of European football as they miraculously overturned a three-goal deficit against Barcelona during the second leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture on Tuesday.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored a brace each to end Barcelona's journey in the Champions League as well as their pursuit of a treble this season.

Gerrard, who has had his fair share of nerve-wracking games for the Reds, was seen watching the game at the stands of a vibrant and loud Anfield.

The Liverpool icon, however, revealed that he left the stadium before full-time because he believes he would not be able to stomach a last-minute Barcelona comeback.

Gerrard said (via Metro UK), "The nerves on Tuesday night at Anfield for myself personally were difficult to control."

"I had to leave at 4-0 even though I had my seven-year-old daughter. I used that as an excuse but it was more the nerves so God help the players with what they were going through."

"I just don’t think I’d have been able to cope with seeing Suarez, Coutinho or Messi break my heart."

"My seven-year-old had school the next day… beat the traffic and get out of there before it goes wrong. Just remember the good stuff."

What's next?

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur also established a similar comeback against Ajax on Wednesday to set up an all-English final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1.