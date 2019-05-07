×
Champions League: 'It's hard for any team to score four against Barca but Liverpool could have the greatest comeback', says Reds icon

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
640   //    07 May 2019, 14:16 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish has stated that while it is difficult for any team to score four goals against Barcelona to get to a Champions League final, he believes that his former club is capable of pulling off "the biggest comeback of them all".

In case you didn't know

The Reds are all set to host the La Liga champions at Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture.

The Premier League title-chasers will hope to overturn the three-goal deficit they were condemned with during the first leg of the semi-finals at Camp Nou.

The side will attempt to stifle the attacking prowess of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both found the net at Barcelona. In a massive blow to their squad, however, Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the clash later tonight.

The heart of the matter

Dalglish believes that anything is possible for Liverpool despite the difficulty of the task, writing in the Sunday Post, "Of course, it’s hard to see any team scoring four against Barca to get through. But I do think the tie is still open, and there remains a glimmer of hope. It would be foolish to say the tie is over."

"Jurgen Klopp said he felt it was the team’s best away performance in two years, and it’s hard to argue with that."

"Firstly, I believe Liverpool showed in the first leg that they are fitter and stronger than their opponents. Also, with the game being at Anfield, the backing from the home support will drive the players on."

"There is also a rich history of comebacks by Liverpool in Europe over the years, and that’s why I’d never rule out that being the case again."

"That said, if the players were to overturn this three-goal deficit against Barcelona, it would be the greatest comeback of them all, no question."

What's next?

You can catch the crucial game between Liverpool and Barcelona later tonight at 12.30AM (IST).

 

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
