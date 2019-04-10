×
Champions League: 'It will be a battle between Messi and Pogba,' says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
205   //    10 Apr 2019, 13:23 IST

Who will come out on top?
Who will come out on top?

What's the story?

Former Barcelona and Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is excited to see his former clubs battle it out in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture later tonight, stating that Blaugrana forward Lionel Messi and Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba will play key roles in the clash.

In case you didn't know...

Ibrahimovic netted 22 goals in 46 appearances for Barcelona during his stint at Camp Nou before moving to Old Trafford where he scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester United.

The Swede helped the Red Devils to a Europa League win and a League Cup triumph in 2017 before leaving for MLS outfit LA Galaxy.

Tonight, both footballing giants will go head-to-head in an attempt to secure a first-leg advantage that could earn them a semi-final spot in the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Zlatan, who is sitting on the fence with regard to picking a favourite, said (via the Manchester United website), "I think it will be a very interesting game. Two big teams, two big clubs, playing against each other. Both clubs are with a great history and it will be exciting to see. There are fantastic players in each team. Let's see who will be the strongest for the day."

"I think, obviously, [Lionel] Messi makes the difference in every game and it is no secret in United you have [Paul] Pogba making the difference there."

"I think it will be a battle between Messi and Pogba, even if it is a collective sport. These games are all about the team, not an individual player, but yes these are the players that make the difference so it will be interesting."

What's next?

Barcelona travel to Old Trafford for the crucial clash which will take place at 12.30AM (IST).

The second leg will be played at the Nou Camp on April 17th.

Contact Us Advertise with Us