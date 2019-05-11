Champions League: Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Liverpool-Tottenham final

Manchester United Training and Press Conference

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to be enjoying the unpredictability of the Champions League this season and has given his thoughts on the final which is set to take place between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur next month.

In a campaign that was full of dramatic comebacks, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur emerged as the last two teams standing in the Champions League after upsetting football giants Barcelona and Ajax respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's side overcame a three-goal deficit to condemn Barcelona to a 4-3 aggregate defeat in their semi-final fixture. Meanwhile, Spurs won on away goals after registering a phenomenal comeback from 3-0 down against a resilient Ajax side the following day.

The two teams are set to go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1, in what promises to be a thrilling final.

Mourinho, who has been giving his predictions throughout the Champions League knockout stages, has been left stumped by the twists that have taken place in this campaign.

When asked about how things will pan out in the final, the Portuguese told Russia Today, "I don’t know anymore. This week of football, it destroyed everyone that tries to predict, it’s so hard. What can I say? Both of them, they have an incredible opportunity."

"Both of them come to the final with that feeling that we are unbeatable, we made the impossible possible. They go with an incredible state of mind."

The former Real Madrid boss added that both sides would have their missing players back by June 1, making it even more difficult to pick a winner.

"I believe Spurs will have Harry Kane back I also believe It’s impossible to leave Lucas out. Play Lucas and Son, or play Lucas and sacrifice Son. It would be really hard for Mauricio to leave Lucas out."

"After the final league game [this weekend], Liverpool will have two weeks to recover every player, Firmino will be [back], Salah will be. Origi, for profile, he will clearly accept and understand that he will be on the bench."

Mourinho added, "An amazing final. I’m going to be there, I’m going to enjoy it. Let’s bring the drama until the end, let’s prepare for penalties."

‘It’s something I don’t like… the level of pressure is higher for somebody to lose and make a team from the same country European champions’



Jose Mourinho discusses all-English Champions League final



MORE: https://t.co/su4wdqxoje#LFC #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/NdN51UDTrS — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) May 10, 2019

Liverpool take on Brighton in the final match of their Premier League campaign. However, the fate of the title race is not in their hands anymore and they will need to hope that Manchester City slip up against Brighton. Meanwhile, Spurs will end their domestic season with a clash against Everton.