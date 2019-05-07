Champions League: Jose Mourinho gives his prediction for the clash between Liverpool and Barcelona

Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given his predictions regarding the second leg clash between Liverpool and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Mourinho, the late miss from Mohamed Salah was crucial; the Portuguese he can't see Barcelona losing the match due to their healthy lead.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona emerged victorious against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Camp Nou. A sublime finish from former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and a brace from Lionel Messi gave the Catalan giants a healthy 3-0 lead. Liverpool fought well but they lacked the efficiency in front of goal against the Blaugrana.

It goes without saying that Jurgen Klopp and his men have a mountain to climb. Moreover, the injuries to key players like Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have added to the misery of the Reds.

Liverpool will have to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in history if they want to qualify for the finals.

Mourinho meanwhile is currently on a break from football after he was sacked last December. United endured a tough start to the campaign under Mourinho, and the patience of the club owners finally ran out at the end of the year.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has taken up the role of an pundit now, and has predicted the result of the second leg clash between Liverpool and Barcelona. Speaking in an interview, the Portuguese said:

"When the result was 2-0, I was still thinking it's open. When they missed that late chance for the 3-1, I would say open, but 3-0 is 3-0. I know that Liverpool at Anfield is really hard, the team is good, but if Barcelona score one goal, they have to concede five."

"I think it's too much and I think the team (Barcelona) is with that appetite. I think Messi is dragging everybody with him for that appetite to make it happen. I think Barcelona has it," Mourinho added.

What's next?

Liverpool will host Barcelona tonight at Anfield for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. They are also in the running for the Premier League title, just one point behind rivals Manchester City, so it goes without saying this is an immensely important week for them.