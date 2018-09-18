Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League Match Day 1: Predictions & Key Players in every team

shivaji puppala
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
264   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST

Champions League Match Day 1 Predictions & Key Players
UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions league is back into action. Here We're exclusively providing predictions for each game on Day 1. We even look into the team compositions and pick out the key player in each team for football enthusiasts.

Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur:

Both teams are not looking good in shape lately, having succumbed to surprise losses in their respective leagues. Inter lost to a newly promoted team Parma and Spurs lost to Watford.

Tottenham missing their most important players Lloris, Trippier, Alli, Alderweireld all are out through injury which makes their defence shaky. While on the other hand, Inter have no big injury concerns except right back Vrsaljko.

Key Players: Ivan Perisic (Inter), Lucas Moura (Tottenham)

Prediction: Inter to win by 1 goal & both teams to score.

Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven:

Barring the last match, Barca have been doing great in La Liga. Barca were disastrous in their game against Real Sociedad but somehow they escaped with a narrow win. PSV, on the other hand, have been ruthless to the teams in Eredivisie. Their last three wins are 7-0, 6-1 and 3-0.

Ernesto Valverde has a fully fit squad at his disposal. PSV also expected to field their Strongest XI.

Key Players: Messi(Barca), Hirving Lozano (PSV)

Prediction: 3-1, win for Barcelona.

Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow:

Even though this a game is between minnows, it would be a treat to watch as the atmosphere in the Turkish stadium concerned.

Galatasaray have lost only one game in five they have played so far this season. Lokomotiv have been in pretty bad form having won in only two games out of seven.

Key Players: Eren Deridyok(Galatasaray), Vladislav Ignatiev(Lokomotiv)

Prediction: 1-0 win for Galatasaray.

AS Monaco vs Atletico Madrid:

Pretty unpredictable performances from the two teams since a month. Both teams now reside very far from their usual places in the tables.

Atletico will miss right back Santiago Arias. Monaco may miss their first choice goalkeeper Subasic.

Key Players: Godin(Atletico), Jemerson(Monaco)

Prediction: Match to be drawn with 0-0 or 1-1

Schalke 04 vs FC Porto:

One of Schalke and Porto would probably be winning group D. Today these two evenly balanced teams set to lock horns. As their domestic performances concerned, Porto are way ahead of Schalke.

Key Players: Vincent Aboubakar(Porto), Nabil Benataleb(Schalke)

Prediction: 1-2, win for Porto

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain:

This must be the best game of the day, which the world is looking for. Liverpool are the most constructed and undefeated team in the premier league, so are PSG in Ligue 1. Liverpool won 5 out 5 of games in Premier league, so did PSG in Ligue 1. It would be an absolute treat to watch this game.

Firmino is a major doubt for Liverpool as he suffered an eye injury. For PSG, veteran GoalKeeper Buffon and midfielder Verratti have been suspended.

Key Players: Neymar(PSG), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Prediction: 2-3, win for PSG.

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund:

Club Brugge stands at first place in Belgian Pro League table, but Dortmund would be too strong for them.

Key Players: Marco Reus(Dortmund), Kaveh Rezaei(Brugge)

Prediction: 1-3, win for Dortmund.

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli:

FK Crvena Zvezda have been in Champions League before where they have drawn their last 4 matches. Napoli can keep a clean sheet against Red Star Belgrade.

Key Players: Insigne(Napoli), Jonathan Cafu(Crvena)

Prediction: 0-2, win for Napoli.





