Champions League: Mumbai Police troll Barcelona for conceding the 4th goal against Liverpool

Barcelona suffered an unlikely exit from the Champions League

What's the story?

Despite being ahead in the aggregate by 3 goals after the first leg, Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the return fixture of the Champions League Semi-Finals, thereby bowing out of the tournament. The 4th goal in the game conceded by the Catalan giants has been in discussion and the Mumbai Police took to their twitter handle to troll Barcelona on this occasion.

In case you didn't know...

Mumbai Police social media account is always active with its one-liners, trolls and memes which are used to bring traffic awareness to the citizens. They hardly miss a trending topic and hence, Barcelona's loss to Liverpool was used suitably by the account to create awareness.

The heart of the matter

Take a look at the tweet posted by the Mumbai Police:

Be it the road to a final, or way back home - being distracted cost dear even to the mightiest. It can cost you dearly too. #SafetyGoals #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/MizDdxNhSr — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 8, 2019

With 11 minutes to go for the final whistle, Barcelona conceded a corner. Trent Alexander-Arnold who was with the ball at the corner-post started to go towards Xherdan Shaqiri who was coming towards the corner-post to take the set-piece. It was at this moment that Barcelona were distracted and noticing this, Trent Alexander-Arnold took the corner himself and passed the ball to Origi, who almost had no obstacles as he put the ball at the back at the net.

Hence, using the occasion suitably, Mumbai Police said that being distracted on the road can affect you dearly just the way Barcelona was affected on the field.

What's next?

Liverpool have now entered their second successive Champions League final by beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield. They will now wait for the result from the Ajax-Tottenham encounter in which the second finalist would be decided.

Liverpool still have a chance to win the Premier League if they win their final match while Manchester City lose their final match.