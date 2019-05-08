×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Mumbai Police troll Barcelona for conceding the 4th goal against Liverpool

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
1.25K   //    08 May 2019, 22:53 IST

Barcelona suffered an unlikely exit from the Champions League
Barcelona suffered an unlikely exit from the Champions League

What's the story?

Despite being ahead in the aggregate by 3 goals after the first leg, Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the return fixture of the Champions League Semi-Finals, thereby bowing out of the tournament. The 4th goal in the game conceded by the Catalan giants has been in discussion and the Mumbai Police took to their twitter handle to troll Barcelona on this occasion.

In case you didn't know...

Mumbai Police social media account is always active with its one-liners, trolls and memes which are used to bring traffic awareness to the citizens. They hardly miss a trending topic and hence, Barcelona's loss to Liverpool was used suitably by the account to create awareness.

The heart of the matter

Take a look at the tweet posted by the Mumbai Police:

With 11 minutes to go for the final whistle, Barcelona conceded a corner. Trent Alexander-Arnold who was with the ball at the corner-post started to go towards Xherdan Shaqiri who was coming towards the corner-post to take the set-piece. It was at this moment that Barcelona were distracted and noticing this, Trent Alexander-Arnold took the corner himself and passed the ball to Origi, who almost had no obstacles as he put the ball at the back at the net.

Hence, using the occasion suitably, Mumbai Police said that being distracted on the road can affect you dearly just the way Barcelona was affected on the field.

What's next?

Liverpool have now entered their second successive Champions League final by beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield. They will now wait for the result from the Ajax-Tottenham encounter in which the second finalist would be decided.

Liverpool still have a chance to win the Premier League if they win their final match while Manchester City lose their final match.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Lionel Messi Trent Alexander-Arnold Champions League Final
Advertisement
Champions League: 'Barcelona totally collapsed' - former Real Madrid manager slams Barcelona for their humiliating loss against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Liverpool star explains his match-winning corner against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 players who won the game for Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Barcelona players who will be decisive against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Lionel Messi as Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, 5 men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: "Our defence looked like schoolboys against Liverpool", says Barcelona star Luis Suarez
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 4 reasons why Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be optimistic for the second leg against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi discovered moving the ball from the fouled spot for his free-kick goal against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us