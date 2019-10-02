Champions League News: Club Brugge striker Dennis says Ronaldo celebration was aimed at Real Madrid fans

Dennis did the famous Ronaldo celebration after he scored the second goal against Real Madrid

What's the story?

Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis has given his explanation on imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Si' celebration after he scored twice against Real Madrid to give the Belgian side the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are at the bottom of Group A of the Champions League following a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening fixture and a 2-2 draw against Brugge on Tuesday.

In an eventful match at the Bernabeu, the visitors took an early lead after Dennis scored the opener in the 9th minute. The striker then became the first Nigerian to score a brace against Real Madrid when he scored in the 39th minute to give the Belgian club a two-goal lead.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos started the comeback in 55th minute before Casemiro equalised for the Los Blancos in the 85th minute as the match finished 2-2.

The heart of the matter

Dennis was speaking to the media after his heroics ensured a famous point for Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday. He said,

"I like Cristiano and for me he is the best player in the world. I was sad when he left Madrid and I celebrated my goals like that to show them that they lost something."

The Nigerian was quick to praise his teammates for the impressive result. He said,

"I am happy to have scored two goals, we really wanted to win the game and we were not far away, so we have to settle for a point, which is already a good result. I think it was down to the effort of the whole team, it would not be fair to say that it is due to my two goals."

"It is on nights such as this that the loss of Ronaldo’s magic will most be felt, magic that could have turned one point into three – a commendable 2-2 comeback into a stunning 3-2 turnover"https://t.co/8yrwrcDDi0 — AS English (@English_AS) October 2, 2019

What's next?

After an unforgettable night in Madrid, Dennis will be hoping to score more goals for the Belgian giants.

The Nigerian striker will most likely add a commemorative tattoo after having promised to do so if he scored at the Bernabeu.