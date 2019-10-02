×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Champions League News: Club Brugge striker Dennis says Ronaldo celebration was aimed at Real Madrid fans

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
193   //    02 Oct 2019, 17:39 IST

Dennis did the famous Ronaldo celebration after he scored the second goal against Real Madrid
Dennis did the famous Ronaldo celebration after he scored the second goal against Real Madrid

What's the story?

Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis has given his explanation on imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Si' celebration after he scored twice against Real Madrid to give the Belgian side the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are at the bottom of Group A of the Champions League following a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening fixture and a 2-2 draw against Brugge on Tuesday.

In an eventful match at the Bernabeu, the visitors took an early lead after Dennis scored the opener in the 9th minute. The striker then became the first Nigerian to score a brace against Real Madrid when he scored in the 39th minute to give the Belgian club a two-goal lead.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos started the comeback in 55th minute before Casemiro equalised for the Los Blancos in the 85th minute as the match finished 2-2.

The heart of the matter

Dennis was speaking to the media after his heroics ensured a famous point for Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday. He said,

"I like Cristiano and for me he is the best player in the world. I was sad when he left Madrid and I celebrated my goals like that to show them that they lost something."

The Nigerian was quick to praise his teammates for the impressive result. He said,

"I am happy to have scored two goals, we really wanted to win the game and we were not far away, so we have to settle for a point, which is already a good result. I think it was down to the effort of the whole team, it would not be fair to say that it is due to my two goals."
Advertisement

What's next?

After an unforgettable night in Madrid, Dennis will be hoping to score more goals for the Belgian giants.

The Nigerian striker will most likely add a commemorative tattoo after having promised to do so if he scored at the Bernabeu.


Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Club Brugge KV Football Cristiano Ronaldo Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT ATA SHA
1 - 2
 Atalanta vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT REA CLU
2 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Brugge
FT MAN DIN
2 - 0
 Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT JUV BAY
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen
FT LOK ATL
0 - 2
 Lokomotiv Moskva vs Atlético Madrid
FT GAL PSG
0 - 1
 Galatasaray vs PSG
FT TOT BAY
2 - 7
 Tottenham vs Bayern München
FT CRV OLY
3 - 1
 Crvena Zvezda vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Today SLA BOR 10:25 PM Slavia Praha vs Borussia Dortmund
Today GEN NAP 10:25 PM Genk vs Napoli
Tomorrow ZEN BEN 12:30 AM Zenit vs Benfica
Tomorrow RB- OLY 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow VAL AJA 12:30 AM Valencia vs Ajax
Tomorrow LIL CHE 12:30 AM Lille vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV SAL 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Salzburg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us