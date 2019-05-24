Champions League news: Harry Kane fit to play against Liverpool, according to former Spurs defender Graham Roberts

Harry Kane faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final.

What's the story?

It looks like Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane might just be fit enough to play the Champions League final after all. This is according to former Spurs defender Graham Roberts who recently told Sky Sports that he met the English forward at the Alan Brazil Golf Day and that the striker confirmed he is fit to play for Tottenham.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Kane suffered a ligament injury during Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final win against Manchester City last month. He was immediately been taken off the field and it was rumoured that he would be out for the rest of the season.

Although that was the suspicion, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had given Spurs fans a tiny glimmer of hope in an interview last month, saying that Kane might feature again this season in the Champions League final if Tottenham defeat Ajax in the semis.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports, Graham Roberts said:

"I had my gala dinner the other night for my charity and Harry Kane came, and the first question that was asked was 'Are you fit?'. And he said yes.

"So he's raring to go. Yesterday [Wednesday] he started joining in with boys [in training].

"He's got that aura about him and everybody looks up to him. He's such a character that I think, to be honest, the players will be disappointed if he doesn't play.

"When he ran onto the pitch after [the game against Ajax] you thought he's not far away now. I think he was disappointed he wasn't on the bench for the semi-final.

"But they've given him a little longer and now he's fit. He's a big character and leads the line well for us and watch out Liverpool."

Even if Harry Kane does become fit in time for final, his place in the starting lineup might not be secure. Both Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura have duly stepped up to the plate and have filled in Kane's boots.

Son has done a fantastic job deputising for Kane in the twilight part of the season. Moura has also impressed for Tottenham as he led Spurs through to the finals after scoring a hattrick against Ajax.

What's next?

Both Tottenham and Liverpool are currently preparing to face off against each other in the Champions League final which will be held on 1st June at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Kane will no doubt be keen to play at least a part in the final, as he aims to end Tottenham's drought of silverware since winning the League Cup back in 2008.