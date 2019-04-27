Champions League news: 'I’ll sleep tonight but tomorrow it’ll be all focus on Messi and co', says Liverpool star

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 610 // 27 Apr 2019, 11:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is ready for sleepless nights as the Premier League title-chasers prepare to face La Liga giants Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League next week.

In case you didn't know

Robertson has played a role that transcends his normal defending duties for Liverpool as he has tallied 11 assists this season, a number that no defender in Premier League history has surpassed in a season.

The defender set up two goals - for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah - during Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Huddersfield Town on Friday night, drawing his assist tally level with former Everton defenders Leighton Baines in the 2010-11 season and Andy Hinchliffe in the 1994-95 season.

Liverpool are fighting one of the most intense battles in Premier League history as they hope to get the better of a resilient Manchester City side to win their first domestic title in decades.

Their win against Huddersfield proved to be crucial in the title race as it takes them two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, who have a game against Burnley on Sunday.

The Reds also have a monumental clash against Barcelona in the Champions League as they hope to secure a second consecutive final spot in the competition.

The heart of the matter

Robertson has revealed his excitement for the Champions League clash saying, (via Daily Star), "I think I’ll sleep tonight hopefully, but then tomorrow it’ll be all focus on Messi and co."

"Look these are the occasions we play for. We love the big games and we look forward to it. We know they are high in confidence but so are we and we know we’re a tough team to beat so hopefully we can win it."

Speaking of the Premier League race, the defender added, "Usually this is a number that wins the league. It is an incredible points tally and whoever does fall short will be gutted. But we’ll be incredibly proud and could we have done much more? I don’t think so."

What's next?

You can catch the first leg of the highly-anticipated Champions League semi-final clash between the two on Wednesday, May 1.