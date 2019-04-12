Champions League: Jose Mourinho slams VAR for not sending off Mo Salah for the challenge on Danilo

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has slammed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for not giving Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah a red card after his horror challenge on Danilo Pereira in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final fixture against Porto.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool established a crucial two-goal win over Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final fixture on Tuesday, courtesy of first-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

Apart from the win, Mo Salah also made the headlines for his horror tackle on Porto defender Danilo in the last few minutes of the game. While trying to break into the penalty area, the Egyptian forward was held back by Eder Militao and in a bid to keep control of the ball, he planted his studs on Danilo's shin in a challenge that could have had horrific consequences.

The referee, however, waved it off as he appeared to think the challenge did not deserve the VAR review.

Since then, fans and pundits have slammed the decision, insisting that Salah should have been shown a red for the tackle.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has joined the list of people who have slammed the decision stating that the challenge does not "even need a replay" to be considered worthy of a red card.

Speaking to Russia Today, the former Red Devils boss said, "You also have the VAR ignoring things that you don’t even need a replay. It’s Salah. It hurts me a little bit to say because I love the kid and I know he’s very pure."

What's next?

Porto are scheduled to host Liverpool in the second leg of the quarter-final fixture on April 17. Meanwhile, the Reds will hope keep their Premier League title hopes alive when they face Chelsea on Sunday night.

